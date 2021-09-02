BTS: Fans trends WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG after V faces ire from some for not wishing Jungkook on social media on his birthday — read tweets

BTS V is known to be a private person. Yesterday, it was Jeon Jungkook's birthday and all the BTS members wished him on the official handles of the band. The first one was Jin on Weverse and SUGA followed him. J-Hope was the most enthusiastic as he came with a cake for Jungkook during his VLive and also posted some gorgeous throwback pics. RM and Jimin also wished the Golden Maknae of the group. The only person missing was Kim Taehyung. It is not unusual as he prefers to do it personally, and not on social media. However, fans of #TaeKook and Jungkook were rather upset that there was not a single post on the same. They began criticizing the Winter Bear singer on social media. Also Read - BTS Poll: V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, RM - ARMY, which of the Bangtan boys do you think is most stylish? VOTE NOW

Fans of Kim Taehyung were quick to respond to the situation and trended WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG. They made it clear that they knew that Taehyung cherished his friends and he had full authority to wish personally or on social media. They also sent him love wondering if he was feeling a bit low for some reason or the other. Kim Taehyung is known to cherish his friends. This has been on record by his band members like Jin or Jimin, and even his industry buddies like Park Seo Joon, Park Bogum and others. ARMY reminded everyone that V was not their personal property to do things as they wished. Check out the tweets... Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jimin's shower routine revealed, Britney Spears' shocking claims about her dad and more

taehyung is an extremely private person and he always does things for the members on their birthday, most of the time we don’t even know about it. atp i wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t post. please know your limit as a fan. just enjoy the day. — ?? (@chaoticVkook) September 1, 2021

Also remember how Tae did not post for Jimin's birthday on Social media either, but he had his birthday wish written on the separate message card during that Museum opening or something (I am not sure) that was to be inaugurated on the same day as Chim's birthday. — Lost Symphony⁷ (@MusicallyBiased) September 1, 2021

i don't mind if he don't post tho. Because he love to keep things private. And he also do it with his other members too. He wants things on private. And i love that about him too<33 — тєℓ⁷ (@kvv_98) September 1, 2021

WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG we miss you so much, please come home? pic.twitter.com/Cvs9iyX54E — Taekook_shipper (@OT7_bangtan1) September 2, 2021

Eu não consigo entender o que se passa na cabeça de alguns/algumas "armys", mas... WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG (◍•ᴗ•◍)❤ pic.twitter.com/l22NURWSyh — Ana⁷??? (@anaassla16) September 2, 2021

The smile that makes my day better WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG

CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG#FancamKingTaehyung pic.twitter.com/Yx8QYUD131 — bangfleee_ (@DYoongleesss) September 2, 2021

Stay healthy please, You're so important for us

WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG — Jentae (@Razlx8) September 2, 2021

We respect you and your faves and we want you to mutually respect us. We love Taehyung and you have to accept it. #WE_LOVE_YOU_TAEHYUNG ? pic.twitter.com/T2X44dWti6 — | Moonchild |?? (@Black2007Swan) September 2, 2021

"WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG" ? your boxy smile is every army's happiness ? sometimes international army's don't get subtitles in some video but if you smile for some reason I-army's also started to smile when they see you are smiling ?? keep Smiling the whole life like this ?:) pic.twitter.com/7MmAxn8iE4 — AfrinRahman ot7?? (@AfrinRa31161849) September 2, 2021

Look what you did to this happy face with his kind heart. Hope not to see these people hating our angles anymore. We don’t want that. We love you Taehyung?#YOUDESERVELOVE#WE_LOVE_YOU_TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/1naKwBRyex — | Moonchild |?? (@Black2007Swan) September 2, 2021

We'll wait for you like we always do, we'll do our best to protect you cause there's nothing important in our lives more than you the seven, We Love You Taehyung , We Purple You ??#FancamKingTaehyung pic.twitter.com/1Koi17MXGz — Jala⁷ (@OT7JM) September 2, 2021

BTS fans known as ARMY sure know how to protect their boys from the negativity. It is sad that people give so much important to social media in terms of relationships and equations. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook's bad boy edits scream HOT, SEXY and STEAMY – ARMY, view thirsty pictures