BTS: Fans trends WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG after V faces ire from some for not wishing Jungkook on social media on his birthday — read tweets

BTS V is known to be a private person. Yesterday, it was Jeon Jungkook's birthday and all the BTS members wished him on the official handles of the band. The first one was Jin on Weverse and SUGA followed him. J-Hope was the most enthusiastic as he came with a cake for Jungkook during his VLive and also posted some gorgeous throwback pics. RM and Jimin also wished the Golden Maknae of the group. The only person missing was Kim Taehyung. It is not unusual as he prefers to do it personally, and not on social media. However, fans of #TaeKook and Jungkook were rather upset that there was not a single post on the same. They began criticizing the Winter Bear singer on social media. Also Read - BTS Poll: V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, RM - ARMY, which of the Bangtan boys do you think is most stylish? VOTE NOW
Fans of Kim Taehyung were quick to respond to the situation and trended WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG. They made it clear that they knew that Taehyung cherished his friends and he had full authority to wish personally or on social media. They also sent him love wondering if he was feeling a bit low for some reason or the other. Kim Taehyung is known to cherish his friends. This has been on record by his band members like Jin or Jimin, and even his industry buddies like Park Seo Joon, Park Bogum and others. ARMY reminded everyone that V was not their personal property to do things as they wished. Check out the tweets... Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jimin's shower routine revealed, Britney Spears' shocking claims about her dad and more
BTS fans known as ARMY sure know how to protect their boys from the negativity. It is sad that people give so much important to social media in terms of relationships and equations. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook's bad boy edits scream HOT, SEXY and STEAMY – ARMY, view thirsty pictures
