BTS' fandom in India has grown over the years. Like foreign ARMYs, they are also very possessive about the boys. We have seen how the choreography of K-Pop songs is inspiring young dancers in the country. On Dance Plus Pro, there is a team called The Trend crew. They have termed as the Indian BTS by judges Shakti Mohan and Remo D'Souza. Fans of the Bangtan Boys in India are upset about the same. Their last act had moves used by BTS in the song Idol. While the team has said that they love K-Pop dance and are kind of paying a tribute, fans felt the recent performance was peak plagiarism. Also Read - BTS: NASA picks THESE three songs by the septet for 2024 Lunar Mission; include RM's Moonchild; ARMY over the moon

Are Dance Plus Pro judges being oblivious to copying?

Fans of the show Dance Plus who are also supporters of BTS said that judges Remo D'Souza, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak and co are turning a blind eye to the same. They feel that earlier versions of the show stressed on originally and teams had to create their own choreography. But The Trend dance crew has made sets combining dance moves of all BTS songs like Idol, Boy With Luv, Permission to Dance and now Idol. Take a look at some of the reactions.... Also Read - BTS: J-Hope shares last post of 2023; ARMY in tizzy after seeing Jimin shave off Hoseok's head for militay enlistment

I'm watching Dance Plus Pro. This Trend group from Team Shakti is copying 70% of BTS choreography and 50-60% of concept/dressing from BTS.

I just don't understand why Remo Sir always compares them to tannies and say them Indian BTS?? https://t.co/Betb3xCZqr — Syeda BinteZainab⁷??? #ApoBangpo??⍤⃝? (@BinteZainab33) January 9, 2024

what the fvck i just saw,like it's peak plagiarism pic.twitter.com/mKlXJ3Cgk6 — anca⁷★? (@hobijinboo) January 9, 2024

that's copying totally!! they really have no originality — anca⁷★? (@hobijinboo) January 9, 2024

They are in a competition. It's unfair for every dancer on that show. Don't they have like choreographers? — ?(ꪜ) Hobi's Nemo⁷ ?⍤⃝? (@cruisinglykNEMO) January 9, 2024

Shakti said "BTS in the house" during audition ? — Hufflepuff⁷ ll Yes and? 12th Jan (@yoonisteefies7) January 9, 2024

BTS trolled in India by general public

While the K-Pop kings have a huge fan base a majority of Indian public trend to use racist and homophobic slurs for the group. The Trend crew has got support on social media for their fabulous moves. We know that Big Hit Music has very strict policies in places for plagiarism.