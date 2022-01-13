BTS: Feeling the winter chill? These SEXY fancams of SUGA aka Min Yoongi will set the temperature soaring - watch videos

BTS members are on a break as of now. The Korean septet is expected to make a comeback with a tour and album. While fans are waiting for new developments from BTS, ARMY is going over what they are posting on Instagram and reliving some golden moments. Well, fans have content from Instagram, their merch announcements on Weverse and snippets to pass through this phase. Many are watching old Run BTS! episodes and their clips from Bon Voyage. As we know, fans love to make fancams of their biases on YouTube. Today, let us take a look at some of SUGA's hottest fancams. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope's sweet DM for 'Workman' show star Jang Sung-Kyu is proof why he's called 'sunshine' of the group

While Taehyung has the maximum number of fancams, ARMY always swears by Min Yoongi's hotness on stage. He is someone who is a bias-wrecker for many. Effortless swag, charisma and attitude is what exemplifies SUGA on stage. Take a look at these videos and we are sure you'll be left sweating!

SUGA made girls go weak with his act on Airplane Pt 2

This fancam went viral on TikTok, and is a fave for all Min Yoongi stans. The blue-purple silk shirt went perfectly with his look for the concert. SUGA truly owns the stage in this one. Fans were left thirsty after this one.

Min Yoongi's manly charm floored fans at this Beijing concert

ARMY will remember this outfit from BTS' most loved Baepsae performance. Dressed in a leather jacket, SUGA aka Min Yoongi exuded manly charm throughout. Despite his shoulder injury, he burned the stage down.

Watch this compilation at your own risk

SUGA aka Min Yoongi is not very active on Instagram but his posts have a very high level of engagement. 2021 has been a year for him with songs like OMI's You, Girl Of My Dreams and the My Universe remix. 7 Fates-Chakho's OST is produced by SUGA. BTS members are enjoying a holiday break for the first time in their nine-year-long career.