BTS Festa 2021: ARMY feel lip-piercing has made Jimin HOTTER than before – view tweets

To celebrate the eighth anniversary of BTS, the popular K-pop band held an online concert on June 13 and 14 named BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo. While yesterday, we enjoyed the performances of the Bangtan Boys, today we saw the members grabbing our attention for their style statements as well. And among them was Jimin, whose lip-piercing left the fans gasping as the ARMY felt that this has made the artist hotter than before. Here are some of the tweets...

TRENDS • Trending on Twitter: OMG JIMIN

WAIT JIMIN

JIMIN JIMIN

JIMIN LIP PIERCING

JIMIN LIP RING #MUSTERSOWOOZOO #JIMIN #지민 pic.twitter.com/nctvYQh5Wj — TJP (@TheJiminPost) June 13, 2021

Wait jimin, I didn't think he could get any hotter... #JIMIN pic.twitter.com/Lp2Oii3wDN — RockBison (@Rockbison9513) June 13, 2021

I always love how Jimin opens and closes his hand in time with his movements for 333. ? It takes a whole other level of coordination considering what his head, feet and knees are already doing. #JIMIN #BTSMusterSoWooZoo pic.twitter.com/SixGiRAMC7 — JiminUncut | Tales & Analyses (@JiminUncut) June 13, 2021

VIDEO • 2021 Muster Sowoozoo - Jimin’s ending comment ?: I look young on the screen. Anyways, aside from corona, today’s our birthday, BTS birthday! Happy birthday bro. It’s sad that we can’t meet but today is such a +#MUSTERSOWOOZOO #JIMIN #지민pic.twitter.com/cRjxOYNRVa — TJP (@TheJiminPost) June 13, 2021

VIDEO • 2021 Muster Sowoozoo - Jimin’s ending comment ?: I look young on the screen. Anyways, aside from corona, today’s our birthday, BTS birthday! Happy birthday bro. It’s sad that we can’t meet but today is such a +#MUSTERSOWOOZOO #JIMIN #지민pic.twitter.com/cRjxOYNRVa — TJP (@TheJiminPost) June 13, 2021

Apart from Jimin, we saw people praising the styling of Jungkook and V as well. So, what are your thoughts on Jimin's lip-piercing? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.