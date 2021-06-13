BTS Festa 2021: ARMY feel lip-piercing has made Jimin HOTTER than before – view tweets

To celebrate the eighth anniversary of BTS, the popular K-pop band held an online concert on June 13 and 14 named BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo. While yesterday, we enjoyed the performances of the Bangtan Boys, today we saw the members grabbing our attention for their style statements as well. And among them was Jimin, whose lip-piercing left the fans gasping as the ARMY felt that this has made the artist hotter than before. Here are some of the tweets...
Apart from Jimin, we saw people praising the styling of Jungkook and V as well. So, what are your thoughts on Jimin's lip-piercing? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.
