BTS Festa 2021: RM, Jimin, Suga and V bare their hearts out making us reach for the tissues

BTS fans are celebrating the 8th anniversary of the the Korean band that is dominating the global music scene. Big Hit Entertainment organized a number of activities for millions of fans who form ARMY. There was a FESTA conversation where the boys shared many memories. RM confessed that the period from 2015 to 2017 was a very tough one. Suga spoke about how overwhelmed he was when the band won their first Daesang and he cried on stage. Kim Namjoon/RM said that the band worked hard from 2015 to 2017 creating content when they were facing a lot of hate. He said that ARMY endured all the pain and shielded the band from haters. He emotionally said that he would like to know from every ARMY member how and when they decided to be with BTS. Well, we do not expect anything less from the humble leader of the band!

Jimin also spoke about how he treasures a biker jacket that kind of belongs to the third generation. It seems the jacket was bought by Suga from a top local jacket brand, and he later gifted it to JHope/Jung Hoseok who finally gave it to Jimin. The Maknae said that he has preserved it carefully and it is still as good as new. Suga sounded surprised but happy knowing that it was treasured so well. The Agust D singer also spoke of an incident when it was pouring cats and dogs in Seoul. It seems the floor of the studio was flooded and he had to rescue all the equipment with help from the dance crew. RM quickly said that now they work in a skyscraper and do not have to deal with such worries.

The boys were asked to write down their wishes. Kim Taehyung said he hoped to have a long career as an artiste and wished for good health of loved ones. He said he wants to be a super dad. Suga said he is dying to get back to concerts with live crowds in front of them and wants to embrace people without masks! They were also asked to chose souvenirs for the ARMY store. JHope chose the best stuff while Jimin said he had saved the concert tickets.