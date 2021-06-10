BTS Festa 2021: Septet's test to check how well the band members know each other gets hilarious reactions from ARMY

To celebrate the 8th anniversary, BTS released 2021 June FESTA Exam, which was a part of their 2-week long celebration event. While the Bangtan boys put themselves to test how well they know each other, the K-pop bang got some hilarious reactions from the ARMY, which will leave you ROFL. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - BTS' V FINALLY replies to Usher's Butter challenge video and all that ARMY wants now is a collaboration
Here's how much the BTS members scored in the exam: Also Read - BTS: RM's tweet thanking ARMY for making Butter number 1 on Billboard leaves everyone confused – read deets
Namjoon (RM) - 75 / 100
Yoongi (Suga) - 57.5 / 100 Also Read - BTS: This is how Suga REACTED when an Army made a weird request to him during a live broadcast
Seokjin (Jin) - 65 / 100
Hoseok (J-hope) - 82.5 / 100
Jimin - 62.5 / 100
Kim Taehyung (V) - 57.5 / 100
Jungkook - 82.5 / 100
Talking about exam, RM said, "I probably got the highest score! Your heart as a fan is still a perfect score 100!" On the other hand, Jungkook said, "It was confusing but I enjoyed while remembering things." He told ARMY, "ARMYs...You know everything right..? you know us better than we know us,No one can catch up with ARMYs’ love.. if you get 100 Bang PD nim said he’ll buy you meat!"
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.