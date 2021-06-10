BTS Festa 2021: Septet's test to check how well the band members know each other gets hilarious reactions from ARMY

To celebrate the 8th anniversary, BTS released 2021 June FESTA Exam, which was a part of their 2-week long celebration event. While the Bangtan boys put themselves to test how well they know each other, the K-pop bang got some hilarious reactions from the ARMY, which will leave you ROFL. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - BTS' V FINALLY replies to Usher's Butter challenge video and all that ARMY wants now is a collaboration

joon finna go on live like this: pic.twitter.com/kpkkSsiQnP — rosaire⁷₈ (@barbiebinnie) June 9, 2021

me after seeing my failing grade in bts festa examspic.twitter.com/lRAv7hZNxw — noreen⁷♡? (@poshbangtan) June 9, 2021

calling bts knowing damn well i failed that exam ? pic.twitter.com/HP3UsiABMK — louise⁷ (@daljoonx) June 9, 2021

they boutta hand me back my test like this pic.twitter.com/bZsFbatJPf — ? (@miinjooner) June 9, 2021

My exam anxiety and ultimate fear of failure is turning me into a mess while doing this festa exam bc I need to pass but it’s kinda hard and I feel like I haven’t studied enough so now I’m panicking — ?fatima? (@fatimafarha_) June 9, 2021

I encourage cheating on this festa exam. — ?fatima? (@fatimafarha_) June 9, 2021

Crying over BTS 2021

school exams Festa Exam pic.twitter.com/LCjzhLMdzE — abbie⁷? check ? (@jiminglow7) June 9, 2021

festa day 1: heres some family photos

festa day 10: turn off your phones. bring a #2 pencil. youre taking a standardized exam in 10 minutes — adiba (@780613) June 9, 2021

They’re making me do math AND draw on this festa exam?? What the hell — ?fatima? (@fatimafarha_) June 9, 2021

TAEGI ALSO FAILED THE EXAM pic.twitter.com/wNOVs7C6zD — sam⁷ taegi lover ? (@taegoldenboy) June 9, 2021

taegi after taking the test: pic.twitter.com/h2Nb0jE6UV — tere (@taestytaekoo) June 9, 2021

taegi getting lowest grade TOGETHER after cheating TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/yvpNeiaECh — ًjimin’s prettie (@1ovepetal) June 9, 2021

Here's how much the BTS members scored in the exam:

Namjoon (RM) - 75 / 100

Yoongi (Suga) - 57.5 / 100

Seokjin (Jin) - 65 / 100

Hoseok (J-hope) - 82.5 / 100

Jimin - 62.5 / 100

Kim Taehyung (V) - 57.5 / 100

Jungkook - 82.5 / 100

Talking about exam, RM said, "I probably got the highest score! Your heart as a fan is still a perfect score 100!" On the other hand, Jungkook said, "It was confusing but I enjoyed while remembering things." He told ARMY, "ARMYs...You know everything right..? you know us better than we know us,No one can catch up with ARMYs’ love.. if you get 100 Bang PD nim said he’ll buy you meat!"