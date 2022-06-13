BTS and the BTS ARMY are celebrating 9 years of BTS' debut. RM, Jin, Suga, Jhope, Jimin, V and Jungkook debuted this day in 2013. And as a part of their annual anniversary event, the BTS members had an interactive session with the Weverse Magazine. J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok's interview is out. The rapper, dancer and style icon of BTS group has opened up about working on Proof, Grammy performance and his future aspirations. And BTS ARMY, Hobi's dream and thoughts are so damn good! Check out below: Also Read - BTS: On Kim Taehyung's birthday, fans from Dubai, Egypt, India, Ukraine, Chile and other nations shower love on their Baby Bear — view pics

BTS J-Hope feels Grammy performance was a letdown

We all know how hard BTS works for every performance. And that's what they did for their performance at the Grammys this year as well. BTS faced loads of hardships what with the Covid tests and members being injured or having some health problems. Despite that, they put up a show together and stole all of the limelight from the event that night. J-Hope, in his Weverse Interview, said that the Grammy performance was a letdown for him. The dancer was disappointed in himself. He wanted to put on a great show at the Grammys. He added that he couldn't tolerate the slightest letdown. After the performance, J-Hope recalled feeling, "I thought, oh, I really could have done better. I could have made it look cooler. That was a letdown." For the unversed, J-Hope had slipped a little during the end of the performance. It wasn't that noticeable due to the angles but when seen from a different POV, Hobi's fall was watched by many. Yet the Mama hitmaker didn't show it on his face and continued with the performance with grace and swag. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope is flooded with birthday wishes from the Army as the singer turns a year older — read tweets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

J-Hope shares his future aspirations

While talking to Weverse, the Yet To Come and Run BTS crooner was asked about what he would like to do next as an artist, as a musician and a dancer. Hobi shared he wants to explore his other personalities. BTS member J-Hope is known for his sunshine personality. And hence, he said that he desires to display an extremely darker and raw side of his personality. "I personally challenged myself to do that in my current projects." When asked why is that, he says he feels the scope of his performance is limited by his natural style or how people see him. He shares that he has a lot of things to say but it won't have the best results in his usual style. Hobi adds, "It's something I've never done before, so I was excited to try something new. I was heavily influenced by what my heart was telling me, and that's why I decided to give it a try."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

J-Hope talks about changes in him

From the past version of J-Hope to the current J-Hope, a lot has changed. When prodded, he says his experience abroad has changed him a lot." You couldn't pay to have the experiences I'm having now," the Chicken Noodle Soup hitmaker adds while elaborating how BTS has been dominating music shows and meeting and collaborating with different artists and learning about their culture.

J-Hope also talked about working on Proof with the members. Proof dropped on 10th June 2022. ARMYs have been streaming and listening to the magic of BTS all over again.