BTS: Former Big Hit trainee reveals how Suga helped him when in need and we are in tears

BTS members are loved by all and it is not just because of their music, it is their down to earth nature that earns them ardent fans. Quite a few times, we have come across stories of Bangtan boys helping others. This time, we have come across a story of a former Big Hit trainee who shared how Suga helped him when in need.

Jihoon, a former trainee with Big Hit Entertainment, recently shared a story about Suga that will melt your heart. The story is from 2011. He recalled that after the daytime training, J-Hope gathered all the trainees and offered them gwamegi, a dish made by his mother. All was well until they went off to sleep. Jihoon fell sick post midnight and he started throwing up. He felt dizzy and nauseous and it was Suga came to check on him. Min Yoon-gi aka Suga took Jihoon to emergency hospital and made sure that he gets the necessary treatment.

That was not all. Suga didn't just take Jihoon to the hospital, he also stayed that all night by his side. Later, Suga also payed Jihoon hospital bills as he had forgotten his card and wallet in the dorm. Jihoon also mentioned that seeking a treatment in an emergency hospital was also quite expensive. Jihoon them mentioned that he was inspired by Suga's kindness and later he helped Jimin when he needed the necessary IV when he feel sick. Now, isn't this heart melting?

Suga definitely deserves all the appreciation and kind words coming his way for his good deed. Meanwhile, the ARMY is waiting to know more about BTS' next music venture. Watch this space for more updates.