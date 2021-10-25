BTS: Fortune teller makes an ALARMING prediction for Jungkook, foresees health issues for Jimin and more

BTS boys have achieved immense success in life. They have carved their own destiny through their immense hard work and indomitable spirit. While they have not spoken about being religious or superstitious, people are keen to know how their stars are aligned for them to achieve so much at such an young age. Well, people have analyzed their sun signs and moon signs in great detail. Popular Korean media outlet, Koreaboo has done a piece where they have written life predictions for the seven members. They have shared a video too of a traditional Korean astrologer giving his views on the members. As we know, Korean and Chinese astrology is quite similar. The original video dates back to 2019 and here are some observations... Also Read - BTS ARMY share their excitement on watching members Jungkook, Suga, Taehyung, Jimin, RM, Suga and J-Hope perform at the PTD on stage online concert

The most interesting part is his prediction for Jungkook. The astrologer says that Jungkook truly lives upto his title of the Golden Maknae but it seems he is going through a phase of 'Samjae'. It is a time when bad things might occur in a period of three to four years as per Korean astrology. The man said that there are chances of scandals and issues arising because of his outspoken nature. As we know, Jungkook is a honest person and does not put up a farce. The fortune teller also said that he will do well in the tourism business. Co-incidentally, Jungkook's name came up in the backdoor advertising issue some days back. He was innocent but some mischief makers just decided to drag his name in it. We wonder if Jungkook is aware of this 'bad phase' or his family.

The astrologer made some interesting predictions about Jimin too. He said that he is very strong mentally but needs to take good care of his physical health. It seems Jimin has a liking for women who give off the 'bosswoman' vibes and would prefer such a partner. Talking about V, he said that he has huge dreams but might end up neglecting his family if he did not balance it well. Talking about money, it seems J-Hope has that drive to make it big as an entrepreneur. He also praised Hobi's finance and leadership skills. Well, his personal net worth is highest amongst all. Talking about RM, he has said that he is destined for a long and successful career in showbiz as a musician and producer. He also told fans to give immense love and emotional support to RM, Jin, SUGA and V as these four are most prone to feelings of loneliness.

He was also praises for Bang PD saying that whosoever made the team put people whose zodiac traits were favourable for one another. He said the No 7 and name BTS also did wonders. The fortune teller said that the trust, love and respect the septet had for one another would never end.