BTS: From album spoilers to mixtape revelation – RM aka Kim Namjoon reveals it all in his 1 AM chat with ARMYs

BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook used to be active until they announced the comeback date of their next album. However, last night, the wait was over as not just BTS V aka Kim Taehyung but also RM aka Kim Namjoon came online to interact with the ARMYs. In this article, we will see Namjoon's responses to the BTS ARMYs. BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon had come online late last night on Weverse and had a 1 AM chat with the ARMY. Yep, you read that right. And thereupon, he talked about the album spoilers, mixtape updates, and more. Let's have a dekko at the same below:

BTS member RM, who is fondly addressed by the ARMY as Namjoonie, was asked as to why he isn't giving out any album spoilers. RM turned witty and counter questioned, 'because it is a spoiler?'. Joonie being savage is fun. Another ARMY had asked Namjoon about his mixtape and the Moonchild hitmaker said that 'it's about halfway done.' ARMYs would be so glad to hear that, RM. They have been waiting for your mixtape for so long. From dishing out breakfast recommendations to helping an ARMY who is having a tough time on the relationship and job front, Namjoon not just comforted them but also dished out TMI. Joonie called it fate while comforting the ARMY who was dumped and failed a job interview.

Another ARMY also asked about Jin aka Kim Seokjin's hand. BTS' eldest member Jin had surgery a couple of weeks ago. RM said that he has got a lot better now. Namjoon commented on ARMY's post which said that they liked short-haired RM. He revealed he is planning to grow it out and then shave it off. He also talked about the heat and said, 'the heat is killing me.' Check out the translations below:

In other news, BTS's comeback album drops on 10 June 2022, just three days before their 9th debut anniversary. It is said that the BTS members are likely to attend the BBMAs this month. They have been nominated for Top Duo/Group, Top Selling Song (Butter/ PTD), Top Selling Artist, Top Rock Song (My Universe), Top Global 200 Excl US Artist, Top Global 200 Excl US Song to name a few.