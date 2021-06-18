BTS: From being a sore loser to having the smallest hands amongst his band members – 6 Jimin facts you must know

We are sure that you all would agree that BTS’ Jimin is supremely handsome. Born on October 13, 1995, Jimin is one of the post popular band members. During middle school, he attended Just Dance Academy and learned popping and locking dance. Jimin graduated from Global Cyber University in August 2020, with a major in Broadcasting and Entertainment. He is now enrolled at Hanyang Cyber University, pursuing a Master of Business Administration in Advertising and Media. Here are a few facts about the singer that you must know. Also Read - BTS: From writing a heartbreaking letter to discussing his ideal type, Suga is perhaps the most vocal about love and relationship

1) He loves spicy food

Like many of us, he loves spicy food. But he's not able to deal with it as he can't handle it.

2) Jimin is an avid animal lover

He loves befriending cats as well as dogs. In his solo music video Intro: Serendipity, he was determined to befriend a cat.

3) For the love of social media

Jimin loves social media and pretty much handles the BTS accounts on his own. He is known for posting funny (read embarrassing) pics of the band members on their birthdays mainly to roast them. That’s very evil and cute of him.

4) Jimin is super competitive and a sore loser

If you have seen him on their variety show Run BTS, you would know how competitive he is. He is also a sore loser.

5) Many nicknames

Jimin has many nicknames that include Jiminie, mochi, manggaeddeok (rice cake), chimchim, and Prince of Busan. Interestingly, Mochi came from his early days with BTS where he had extremely chubby cheeks.

6) Smallest hands

Jimin has the smallest hands amongst the BTS members. He is often teased about it by his friends.

