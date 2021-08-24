BTS: From being accused of objectifying women in song 'War of Hormone' to manipulating the charts – Bangtan Boys and their 5 BIGGEST controversies

BTS aka Bangtan Boys enjoy worldwide popularity courtesy to their global chartbusters like Permission To Dance, Butter, Dynamite and many others. While the septet has also garnered praises from ARMY for their humble nature, there are also times when the band was embroiled in controversies, which left everyone shocked. Well, here are some of them... Also Read - BigHit Music announces the cancellation of 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL' tour due to the pandemic crisis – deets inside

The popular K-pop band grabbed the limelight for the first time when their track, I Need U turned out to be a monstrous chartbuster beating big names like Big Bang and others. Post this, we saw the group getting accused of manipulating the charts though the controversy soon fizzled out as it was revealed there were no illegal manipulations involved in it. Later, we saw group leader RM getting slammed by the Twitteratis for using their lines and labelling them is his own. He later apologised for this thing and said that he should have revealed the source, which inspired him to write. Also Read - BTS: Hollywood magazine recommends Jimin's name for Interstellar producer's BIG project K-Pop: Lost In America and we cannot keep calm

Next time, we saw the band embroiling in controversy when Jimin wore a shirt, which had a controversial message hinted towards Hiroshima bombing. It had slogans related to Korean independence, which didn't went well with the nationalists of Japan and it even led to a Japanese TV canceling the appearance of BTS on their show. In 2014, BTS was bashed by the audience for objectifying women in their song 'War of Hormone' and RM and Suga were accused of making misogynistic statements. Also Read - When BTS members REVEALED who are the mother, father and grandfather in the Bangtan Boys group – watch video

In the last year during the outburst of COVID-19, Jungkook invited controversy after he failed to practice the social distancing in one of his outings at Itaewon’s restaurant and bar with 97 liner squad. Later, we saw Jungkook and his agency releasing an apology statement for fans. So