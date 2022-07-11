Out of the BTS members, only RM, J-Hope and Taehyung are actively interacting with the ARMYs. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung have been sharing posts and replying to a fair few messages from the ARMYs. RM had a huge chat session with them. But Hobi takes the take. He did a VLIVE and even interacted with the ARMYs in the last couple of days. BTS has announced a hiatus from the hectic schedule and will be focusing on their solo projects. And as and when they get time, the Bangtan Boys drop posts, etc. Talking about Hobi's interaction with the BTS ARMY is was all things fun and around his work. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope's next solo song Arson's concept photoshoot from his album Jack In The Box bowls over ARMY [View Tweets]

BTS J-Hope talks about Lollapalooza

By the end of the month, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok will be making his solo Lollapalooza debut. He will be headlining the lollapalooza along with various international musical artists. Naturally, J-Hope is nervous. He was asked about the same by the ARMYs. He revealed he rehearsed for the live set and his throat is hurting. Hobi shared that he feels like he's going to lose his voice. Army tries to cheer him up. An ARMY revealed that they'd be going for the Lollapalooza as well and asked Hobi to stay healthy. Hobi assured the ARMY that he'll do his best. Also Read - BTS: More hitmaker J-Hope REVEALS about Suga's friendship tattoo; ARMY, here's what he said

weverse 220711 @bts_twt op: hobi~❤️❤️

what did you do today? hobi: i rehearsed the live set for my lollapalooza performance

and now my throat hurts/feels like i’m going to lose my voice pic.twitter.com/2qN82othpy — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) July 11, 2022

weverse 220711 @bts_twt op: dear hobi?☀️, i see that you will have performance on lollapalooza!

i want to say that i’m proud of you!

i’m so happy, you amazing???

hobi: love eU~ op: hobi are you feeling really nervous?!!

hobi: yep i'm feeling really nervous pic.twitter.com/Pjog8Ltyc6 — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) July 11, 2022

weverse 220711 @bts_twt op: hoseok-ah~~ i'll be going to Lollapalooza soon, too!! let’s take after our health❤️❤️❤️❤️‍?❤️‍?❤️‍? thinking about what to wear though…. hobi: ㅠㅠㅠ i'll do my best!! ㅠ pic.twitter.com/zpoVSq6z20 — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) July 11, 2022

J-HOPE talks about Jack in the Box

Hobi also talked about his upcoming solo album, Jack in the Box. The entire album is digitally releasing on 15th July. An ARMY asked him which is his favourite track from his album. The Yet To Come and Run BTS hitmaker could pick one but in the end answered with Safety Zone. Now, this is going to be the most awaited track. J-Hope also revealed that he was listening to Arson his next from the album. Hobi shared that he just gave the nod to the MV edit. Also Read - BTS ARMY cannot keep calm as Big Hit Music announces vlog series of Jungkook, Taehyung, RM and other members - read deets

weverse 220711 @bts_twt op: hobi what songs have you been listening to recently??? hobi: arson.. !!

just confirmed [the final cut for the] music video yesterday ??? pic.twitter.com/6T4KjwxdG2 — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) July 11, 2022

weverse 220711 @bts_twt op: oppa, did you feel scared when [you were taking these teaser pictures] ? ? ??

+pictures of the arson teaser photos with hobi posing in front of burning cars hobi: it actually felt pretty nice because it was warm ? pic.twitter.com/o3TEdStBXc — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) July 11, 2022

weverse 220711 @bts_twt op: which song on "Jack in the Box" is your favorite pick? hobi: ooh.. that’s hard though..?

maybe safety zone ? ? ? pic.twitter.com/M9SGChSzkr — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) July 11, 2022

J-Hope consoles, laughs and flirts with ARMY

ARMYs dropped messages such as if Hobi replied they'd go and study or be happy forever and Hobi did reply to them indeed. He consoled an ARMY who failed a dance audition at a school festival. The ARMY shared he/she they had performed on PSY and Suga's That That. Hobi cheered for the ARMY. An ARMY told J-Hope that he is hot. And Hobi kinda flirted back asking 'how hot?' He had a good laugh on some memes and praised ARMYs who made jester hats for ARMY bombs.

weverse 220711 @bts_twt op: oppa i danced to "that that" during my audition for the school festival hehehehe

what if i don't make it….

oppa please ㅠㅜㅜㅜㅠ leave me a comment… hobi: get ready~ guns a-blazing~?‍? (written in a very cute tone) pic.twitter.com/AKUykIA08O — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) July 11, 2022

weverse 220711 @bts_twt op: which one?#Lollapalooza#JackInTheBox +picture of an army bomb with a cyan blue and black-colored jester hat

+picture of a black jester hat on an army bomb (with a 'j-hope' sticker) hobi: wow…….. lol ? ? ? ? ? ? pic.twitter.com/VEwJywPJ8k — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) July 11, 2022

weverse 220711 @bts_twt op: hope hope hope

+picture of army bomb with "Jack In The Box" written on the front, and with a black jester hat made for the lightstick hobi: hands of gold..

(=means someone is talented) pic.twitter.com/4aEGJTN2fP — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) July 11, 2022

weverse 220711 @bts_twt op: oppa have you seen this one? hehehe +picture from hobi's ARSON teaser photo, photoshopping-in yoongi from the run! bts episode with the zombies hobi: zzzzzzzzzx hehehehehehehehe pic.twitter.com/VP15GnI5CL — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) July 11, 2022

weverse 220711 @bts_twt op: j-hope is too hot. hobi: just how much ?? pic.twitter.com/pwyd1rLXqR — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) July 11, 2022

weverse 220711 op: hope-ah,

i'll always stick by bangtan's side, even when i become old enough to be a grandmother (halmi) +picture of a grandmother wearing a black jester hat and t-shirt that reads "HARMY" (harmy is meant to sound like "grandma-army") hobi: hahah hehehehehehe pic.twitter.com/LenN2ChXQi — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) July 11, 2022

weverse 220711 @bts_twt op: hobi , see u soon ???

+picture of the globe, showing op's location on the other side of the world from chicago (where lollapalooza is held), with swimming and canoeing emojis leading to the marked point on the map hobi: ????? pic.twitter.com/pVN3GDlySC — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) July 11, 2022

weverse 220711 @bts_twt op: if hobi responds to me i will be happy forever ❤️ hobi: your hope, right here pic.twitter.com/mZoUYFrgUw — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) July 11, 2022

weverse 220711 @bts_twt op: hope smile please ?

+picture of army holding and pointing a polaroid camera at their phone hobi: cheezeeeeee? pic.twitter.com/sLH6d7BtmJ — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) July 11, 2022

Meanwhile, J-Hope's Jack in the Box album consists of 10 songs which are Intro, Pandora's Box, MORE, STOP, = (Equal sign), Music Box: Reflection, What if..., Safety Zone, Future and Arson.