Out of the BTS members, only RM, J-Hope and Taehyung are actively interacting with the ARMYs. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung have been sharing posts and replying to a fair few messages from the ARMYs. RM had a huge chat session with them. But Hobi takes the take. He did a VLIVE and even interacted with the ARMYs in the last couple of days. BTS has announced a hiatus from the hectic schedule and will be focusing on their solo projects. And as and when they get time, the Bangtan Boys drop posts, etc. Talking about Hobi's interaction with the BTS ARMY is was all things fun and around his work. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope's next solo song Arson's concept photoshoot from his album Jack In The Box bowls over ARMY [View Tweets]
BTS J-Hope talks about Lollapalooza
By the end of the month, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok will be making his solo Lollapalooza debut. He will be headlining the lollapalooza along with various international musical artists. Naturally, J-Hope is nervous. He was asked about the same by the ARMYs. He revealed he rehearsed for the live set and his throat is hurting. Hobi shared that he feels like he's going to lose his voice. Army tries to cheer him up. An ARMY revealed that they'd be going for the Lollapalooza as well and asked Hobi to stay healthy. Hobi assured the ARMY that he'll do his best. Also Read - BTS: More hitmaker J-Hope REVEALS about Suga's friendship tattoo; ARMY, here's what he said
J-HOPE talks about Jack in the Box
Hobi also talked about his upcoming solo album, Jack in the Box. The entire album is digitally releasing on 15th July. An ARMY asked him which is his favourite track from his album. The Yet To Come and Run BTS hitmaker could pick one but in the end answered with Safety Zone. Now, this is going to be the most awaited track. J-Hope also revealed that he was listening to Arson his next from the album. Hobi shared that he just gave the nod to the MV edit. Also Read - BTS ARMY cannot keep calm as Big Hit Music announces vlog series of Jungkook, Taehyung, RM and other members - read deets
J-Hope consoles, laughs and flirts with ARMY
ARMYs dropped messages such as if Hobi replied they'd go and study or be happy forever and Hobi did reply to them indeed. He consoled an ARMY who failed a dance audition at a school festival. The ARMY shared he/she they had performed on PSY and Suga's That That. Hobi cheered for the ARMY. An ARMY told J-Hope that he is hot. And Hobi kinda flirted back asking 'how hot?' He had a good laugh on some memes and praised ARMYs who made jester hats for ARMY bombs.
Meanwhile, J-Hope's Jack in the Box album consists of 10 songs which are Intro, Pandora's Box, MORE, STOP, = (Equal sign), Music Box: Reflection, What if..., Safety Zone, Future and Arson.
