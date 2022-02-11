BTS ARMY, today we are here to talk about AgustD aka Suga aka Min Yoongi. The producer-rapper-lyricist of BTS, Suga is one of the most sought musicians right now. Apart from being the amazing musician that he is, Suga is also known to be the wise old soul of BTS. However, he has this savage and funniest side to him that most of the ARMYs know about and love. And for the baby ARMY, we are here with a couple of videos that showcase his comedian side. Yoongi being funny is a treat to watch. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS leader RM shares UNSEEN pics of his studio, Kanye West wants Kim Kardashian and kids to come back and more

BTS' Suga aka Min Yoongi is usually calm and composed. However, when he gets excited and is in his element, he holds your attention to the point that you'd fall in love with his adorableness. As for the savage part, he is known as Savage King. Now ARMY, ages ago, when the boys were out and about in Berlin, they were heading towards a bridge. Jungkook was talking about the bridge and Suga asked him why are they going there, the golden maknae of BTS aka Jeon Jungkook tells him to conduct a photo shoot. Suga, in his extra avatar, pushed JK aside. Suga was in a blazer, adding 'extra' swag to his look, he said, "My mother told me she adopted me from under the bridge. I am going to my birthplace," without a hint of a smile. Suga can be the funniest without putting in much effort.

Now, y'all would have heard about drunk Yoongi? Suga knows liquor in and out. Well, once, in BTS in the Soop 2, Suga was a little drunk. He started calling for Taehyung (Kim Taehyung) on the top of his lungs. He did that about three to four times. BTS V was right beside him all the time. Suga just looked that him and pointed goofily. Another time, during an interview, BTS members were asked about their pick up lines. Suga, in all confidence, said, "Do you know BTS?" well, isn't that enough? This and more, check out Min Yoongi's hilarious and savage side in the videos below:

Meanwhile, Suga recently produced 7 Fates Chakho's soundtrack, a song called Stay Alive. He has been associated with other songs such as Girl of My Dreams, My Universe remix as well. Suga has been active on social media too. He has been sharing pictures from the Daechwita era.