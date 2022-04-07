BTS V and Jungkook are most active on social media platforms these days. While Jungkook is super active on Instagram, Taehyung takes time out to reply to the BTS ARMYs on Weverse and that's what he did last evening. Taehyung doled out TMIs while talking to ARMYs on Weverse. From his conversation with Olivia Rodrigo during the Grammy performance to Bangtan Boys getting a friendship tattoo and more, Taehyung got chatty with the ARMYs like never before. Also Read - From Kangana Ranaut to Tiger Shroff: Check out Ram Gopal Varma's most controversial statements against other celebs

One of the ARMYs flirted with Taetae saying that he should be doing advertisements as his face shines brighter than the product. And hence nobody takes the notice of the product to which the Christmas Tree singer replied saying that it's because the product is not in the pictures. The Permission To Dance singer also revealed the reason why he gave 10,000 KRW to Suga aka Min Yoongi at Incheon airport before leaving for Las Vegas. He said, "I had 10,000 W in my pocket and I was going to lose it anyway. So I gave it to the person in my line of sight." Also Read - As Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding inches closer, fans dig out Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor's reception invite

One of the ARMYs asked Taehyung what he whispered in Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo's ears during their Butter performance. He said, "It's just 'important business'. Us pros know this. In fact, I didn't even speak English." Taehyung's interaction with Olivia had sent ARMYs into a tizzy. ARMYs felt 'betrayed' on seeing the flirty side of TaeTae on the Grammy stage. When an ARMY said that Olivia acted well with him during the performance, Taehyung revealed that he didn't remember exactly what he said because he was nervous due to the performance. "I probably said 'you have to be surprised now.'" Meanwhile, BTS was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys. He said that Doja Cat and SZA's song was very good and hence, it was a clean win. However, Taehyung added that he did cry. Also Read - Dasvi movie review: Abhishek Bachchan-Yami Gautam are the only redeeming factors of this inconsistent, drab satire

Taehyung was also asked about getting a tattoo to which he replied that she is scared that it might hurt and so he feels it better to not get one. When an ARMY asked him not to get a tattoo, Taehyung said that he and the boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook always talk about getting a friendship tattoo. He added that they will be getting a friendship tattoo done at some point. He later revealed where they'd get the tattoo. "Somewhere you can't see it, on the right side of the butt," he said revealing the possible location. The My Universe singer also added that it was Yoongi's idea to get a tattoo done.