BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook is pro in managing Instagram. The lead vocalist and singer of BTS is currently in quarantine as he was found COVID positive after taking a test upon arrival in Las Vegas. And since he has loads of free time even after watching series online, Jungkook spends his time interacting with the ARMYs. Isn't he the sweetest? So, Jungkook conducted a QnA session again on Instagram. And guess what? the Stay Alive crooner answered about 100 questions and requests by the ARMY.

An ARMY asked JK to not hold on to Jimin as they feel jealous. Jungkook teased ARMY asking the ARMY to continue being jealous as he will keep holding onto Jimin. Jungkook was asked will he really appear in a drama or if it was just a rumour. Jungkook said that if he gets a chance to be a part of a drama and if a director writes one (character) and if his schedule allows him, he would work hard. Well, we sure want to see Jungkook act. JK revealed that he loves pepperoni pizza. One of the ARMYs asked Jungkook whether he was missing J-Hope. Hobi had tested COVID positive a couple of days ago in Seoul and hence, couldn't leave for schedule with the boys. However, Hobi has left for Las Vegas already. Jungkook called out Hobi in his story and said that he is coming.

JK was also asked to pick between Spiderman and Batman. We all know what a big Spiderman fan Jungkook is. He obviously picked Spiderman. An ARMY said that they were missing Jungkook's Golden Closet Films. Jungkook apologised saying that if he gets a chance to shoot again, he will surely share a film. Jungkook would have got tons of questions for sure. So one of the ARMYS said that if Jungkook replied he/she would get back to studying. Jungkook asked the ARMY to study. Another ARMY was replying to Jungkook in the middle of school. Jungkook was all game for using phones during class. One of the ARMYs said that she will sue him for giving her heart a hard time. Jungkook was ever ready with an answer. He said he would counter her.

Jungkook also revealed that he sings while showering. An ARMY asked Jungkook for tips on how to impress someone. Jungkook's response was as straightforward as it can be. "uh… when you go and find your crush… [starts speaking with his busan accent] hey! do you want to eat with me? hold my hand? also go to an amusement park with me?" he said. An ARMY revealed that he/she was sad but since he came online he/she felt much better. Jungkook being protective about ARMY said, "who made you really sad? who was it? bring them here." Such a cutie, he is, isn't he? Jungkook also sang a birthday song for an ARMY. And that's not it. When asked about the ending of Twenty Five Twenty One, the Euphoria singer said that he doesn't like sad endings. And addressed the director to have a dekko at his comment. Check out Jungkook's responses a very hard working ARMY (grateful) translated and shared on Instagram below:

?: i’m jealous of you. don’t hold onto jimin please ?

?: are you jealous right now? please be jealous. i’ll continue holding onto jimin. pic.twitter.com/eTlEgiJFcI — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

?: boy! will you really appear on a drama? or is it a rumor?

?: uh, i’m a boy! uh… well… if directors write one and my schedule allows, i’ll try hard! pic.twitter.com/3DUGocqvWE — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

?: did you miss jhope?

?: JHOOOOOOOOOOPE! jhope is coming! pic.twitter.com/M5TRtDIyzj — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

?: i miss your golden closet videos

?: ah, right now i can’t film videos here, yeah. i’m sorry. soon. no, not soon, but if there’s a chance [to film], i’ll film again! pic.twitter.com/kzuorQ0c2K — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

?: if jungkook hyung replies to me, i’ll study for school [and] do everything.

?: ja~ go and study~ pic.twitter.com/VWivZwC2uX — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

?: i’m in the middle of class and to write letters for you, i’m trying to translate ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ

?: oh! who’s using their phone right now during class? oh? you should focus! on me! that’s right, you’re doing good. pic.twitter.com/g3gdEnPZNN — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

?: jungkook reading my comment is harder is harder than winning the lotto ㅠㅠ

?: isn’t winning the lotto harder? pic.twitter.com/JMEYx0SgHb — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

?: i’ll sue jeon jungkook… for giving my heart a hard time…

?: i’ll counter that! pic.twitter.com/YW9A8vuMH1 — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

?: do you sing while you shower? ??

?: uh, it’s essential, essential! i sing a lot while i shower, no joke. there’s echo. pic.twitter.com/qBtd6awbAm — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

?: i don’t know how to impress my crush… do you perhaps have a method?

?: uh… when you go and find your crush… [starts speaking with his busan accent] hey! do you want to eat with me? hold my hand? also go to an amusement park with me? pic.twitter.com/1muDtNTCD4 — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

the return of lachibolala ? pic.twitter.com/5UYuoLWKSw — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

?: me too! it’s my birthday today.

?: [sings in da club by 50 cent] pic.twitter.com/QW6gh50cvY — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

?: how tall are you?

?: my height… i think i’m about 179cm when i wear shoes pic.twitter.com/WDSHxjSMFZ — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

?: today i was really sad but since you came, i felt so much better. thank you ??

?: who made you really sad? who was it? bring them here pic.twitter.com/F1mnJXCssS — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

?: today’s my birthday so can you sing me a happy birthday!!!!?

?: [sings happy birthday] pic.twitter.com/2ekbMOq8PD — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

?: tonight [is] twenty five twenty one’s last episode

?: ah, i have to watch, i have to watch. pic.twitter.com/9RyPYbZCMu — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

?: do you think twenty five twenty one will have a happy ending or a sad ending?

?: ah, i don’t really like sad endings you know? so, director [of twenty five twenty one], are you listening right now? please take care of this [comment]. pic.twitter.com/j2X8ifyOUe — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

?: will jungkook also come here tomorrow? :(

?: do you miss me that much? tsk~ okay. i’ll come [here tomorrow]. pic.twitter.com/NrYSKH1eZg — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

?: bam is more handsome than you ?

?: okay, i agree! bam is handsome. pic.twitter.com/QBT6c4Rcs0 — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

?: what is your favorite ice cream flavor????

?: ha… … this is… i can’t choose. i like different [ice cream flavors]. pic.twitter.com/xsgPAAO7XS — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

?: what’s your weight right now?

?: right now, i weigh… shouldn’t it be about 71kg? pic.twitter.com/QXKtGSEkrM — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

?: VLIVE!!!!!!!!!!!! was it a lie? ???

?: ah, yes. i’m sorry. i really wanted to do it but i couldn’t talk because i was on quarantine. i was afraid that a problem would happen so i couldn’t do it. i’m sorry~ pic.twitter.com/1QGtrMbIqA — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

?: can you hug me? i’m sad.

?: come here. i’ll hug you. pic.twitter.com/N7KtT8tUsD — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 2, 2022

Jungkook may not attend the Grammys as his quarantine ends after five days. However, he will get to perform at the concert that will be conducted on 8th, 9th, 15 and 16 April.