Last evening as per KST, BTS members V, Jungkook, J-Hope and Jin had come live on VLive App. The four of them as usual were quite hilarious together. They talked about several things, right from the concert to their workouts and more. However, we are here with five interesting and hilarious highlights from BTS V (Kim Taehyung), Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok) and Jin's (Kim Seokjin) live interaction with the ARMYs. From mentioning Suga to Jin's hair and Taekook's bond, here are 5 highlights that'll live in minds of BTS ARMYs, rent-free forever.

Jin's long hair

First up, we have to take about Jin's hair! ARMY went bonkers on seeing Jin aka Kim Seokjin in long hair. Before Jin, BTS member SUGA had sent ARMYs into a tizzy with his lengthy hairdo. BTS ARMY is loving how the boys have gone back to their black hair too. Jin's long hair was one of the highlights of the BTS LIVE interaction. J-Hope aka Hobi asked Jin how long will he grow his hair? Jin said, "Until it reaches the floor."

Taehyung kissing Jin's head

Jin accidentally addressed V as V-hyung and the goofball had an adorable response to the same. Taehyung pulled Jin closer like an elder brother, sniffed his hair and kissed his head. He also called him Jin-ah. The interaction was too goofy!

V and Jungkook on their weight TMI

During their interaction, the Christmas Tree singer revealed that he currently weighs 63.9 kgs. Jungkook chimed in saying that he never went into the 60s. The Golden Maknae aka the buffy baby of BTS said that he has always been in the 70s despite being lean. JK also revealed that his chin gets bigger neck and his neck thickens when he works out. Well, that was TMI for the ARMY yesterday.

Marry Me, Yoongi

During BTS LIVE, Taehyung decided to interact with ARMYs over the comments section. He expected to see some fun comments. But ARMY was seen commenting 'Marry Me, Yoongi," when Suga aka Min Yoongi wasn't even a part of the live. The boys burst out laughing over the same.

Jin mimicking ARMYs no cheering mandate

For the unversed, as per the instructions, BTS ARMY attending the online concert will have to follow the no-cheering policy. Jin hilariously mimed how ARMYs would cheer on them during the concerts. Jin never fails to tickle us or ARMYs silly. Watch the whole interaction below:

The PTD on stage online concert in Seoul will take place on March 10, 12, 13 LIVE, at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium.