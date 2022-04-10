BTS: From Jungkook sitting on Kim Taehyung's lap to JiKook bridal walk - Here's a recap of PTD On Stage Las Vegas D2 moments

BTS is conquering Las Vegas and how. Today, it was day two of Permission To Dance On Stage concert at the Allegiant Stadium, which is one of the top venues in the US. As we know, Las Vegas has rolled out the red carpet for the K-Pop kings. The BTS boys performed today on songs like So What, ON, Fire, Black Swan, Dynamite, Butter, Anpanman, Go Go and others. It looks like the set list of songs is being changed on a daily basis. BTS boys put up a very lively performance proving that their showmanship is top tier. The boys got a rousing welcome as fans displaying banners, hoardings and throwing flowers. Here is a look at the main moments of the day... Also Read - Has Karan Kundrra finalised a flat worth Rs 20-crore in Bandra? These pics will blow your mind
Jungkook and Jimin's bridal walk
JiKook fans got a great moment as Jungkook carried Jimin off the stage in his arms. It was in the typical bridal style. Fans christened them as "Just Married". The maknaes are dishing out extra cute moments for all fans. Take a look.. Also Read - Lock Upp star Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss 13's Arhaan Khan and more: TV stars who left the audience SHOCKED with their secret marriage revelations
Jungkook sat down in Taehyung's lap
TaeKook shippers went mad as Jungkook sat down in Taehyung's lap for a minute straight. The video has gone viral and how... Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Mom Soni Razdan has imposed strict restriction over shaadi details, says Mukesh Bhatt
BTS Kim Taehyung a la Johnny Depp
BTS vocalist Kim Taehyung aka V told fans that he had plans to recreate the look of Johnny Depp for the concert. This explains the leather jacket despite the hot weather. Fans said the look was from Depp's movie Cry Baby.
Jungkook teasing ARMYs once again
Jungkook who flashed his oiled abs twice yesterday gave fans one more teasing glimpse as they were in the carts. The boys took the carts as they sang songs like Dis-ease and Telepathy.
SUGA and Jin ducking flowers
A lot of flowers were being thrown at the boys. A headband came flying at Jin who is injured. SUGA had to duck a flower that would have landed on his face. Some fans are concerned about the same.
J-Hope got scared and how
BTS members saw a funny moment when J-Hope got startled with the air machine on the stage and ran away from it. The fans found it hilarious.
RM's childhood memory
RM told ARMYs that he had visited Las Vegas in 2009 along with his family. He felt that he would return once he made money for one more trip. He felt maybe he would come to the US as a student. But fate brought him here in a concert as a musician.
Jin escapes a headband
Here is the video of how Kim Seokjin aka Jin escaped being hit by a BT21 headband thrown by a fan while they were on the carts.
This was a recap of the great moments from the show. The other two concerts are happening next weekend. Fans are waiting for the comeback announcement and new song as well. In the press meet, they said that every member is working on individual music too. BTS is ruling over hearts as Princes of Global Pop.
