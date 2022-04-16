So, BTS Permission To Dance Las Vegas day 3 concert just concluded a couple of hours ago. It was yet another helluva entertaining concert by the Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. This time around the boys turned a little more childish but didn't leave the swag, the sexiness. Let's have a dekko at some of the moments from the Permission to Dance on Stage Las Vegas concert that are going viral on social media right now. They are sure to stay in the hearts and minds of the ARMYs, not just the ones who attended the concert but also the ones who didn't. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS’ RM reveals he wasn’t a good kid to his mom, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to wed soon and more

So, a lot of people usually consider that BTS ARMY only consists of girls or school-going girls. Well, the PTD Las Vegas day 3 visuals will prove just how wrong people thought about BTS ARMY. BTS ARMY not just includes young girls but also elders and gentlemen! Yes, you read that right. And BTS V aka Kim Taehyung addressed not just the ladies but also these gentlemen who were present while cheering on them. The video of the same is going viral and how! Check it out below:

Also Read - BTS member RM to get his first TATTOO? Here’s what we know

Kim Taehyung aka BTS V had turned into a total kid at the concert. He gathered all the confetti streams and wrapped them around himself and turned the stage to his ramp. He walked like a model. This is not new for the ARMYs as his various photoshoots and visuals from his public appearances or events always give out those vibes. But to do it live in front of about 70K people, the ARMYs who witness it live were so darn lucky.

Another thing that'll live rent-free forever is the Maknae line's polaroid picture. Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook were on stage posing for the camera in front of everyone. The pictures were showcased live on the big screen to the ARMYs. And Jungkook and Jimin huddled with Taehyung for a picture together. The video is so precious, right ARMY?

MY HEART IS SO FULL pic.twitter.com/TtlXTbW36W — jk gifs (@jjkgif) April 16, 2022

The Maknae line was stealing hearts throughout. Jimin, Jungkook and Taehyung's performance on HOME is being the talk of the ARMY town and how!

The Baepsae performance of the Bangtan Boys. Silverspoon is always high on energy that they put in while singing/rapping and vibing on stage. RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Taehyung, Jimin and Jungkook at always at par when performing on Silverspoon.

JIMINS GROWLSHSIS FJD DND https://t.co/Xom7Wj4WRW — ᴍɪᴍɪ7 ♡ (@jrmjkvjhjimsuga) April 16, 2022

Taehyung being thirsty and asking Jungkook to give him a bottle of water. After the concert, when it was time for the boys to speak their hearts out, Taehyung was sitting on the floor while the rest of the BTS members were standing and looking around at the ARMYs while giving out their messages. Jungkook drank water and Taehyung who was down all the time kept signalling at him to give him water. The Golden Maknae was focused on the ARMYs, it seems. However, eventually, he did see Tae and gave him the bottle.

NOOO WTF JUNGKOOK LOOK AT HIM pic.twitter.com/W9I0794TBG — tete fairy (@keittnv) April 16, 2022

It seems Jungkook even got a belly-button piercing. And ARMYs are going crazy over it.

WDYM JUNGKOOK BELLY PIERCING ??????? pic.twitter.com/l5cDto21N5 — hani⁷ sharing ptd links (@itsbtszone) April 16, 2022

Chimchim aka Jimin (Park Jimin) wore a white mesh ganji this time, unlike the red one at the PTD in Seoul concert.

JIMINS SEE THROUGH MESH SHIRT pic.twitter.com/bYgKvOSFg1 — jimin pics (@parkjiminpics) April 10, 2022

RM had multiple jacket-off moments that ARMYs found hot. They were RIGHT!

why does "black swan" seem to drive namjoon so wild?!? i mean hes cRAZY pic.twitter.com/FDTSkc8fw3 — ⋆ (@namuclover) April 16, 2022

are u kidding me? NAMGI pic.twitter.com/8eTUmhw70c — ⋆ namu lover (@rkivespic) April 16, 2022

Pocket size Yoongi aka Suga will always be everyone's favourite!

i think yoongi belongs in my pocket, look at him ? pic.twitter.com/kNOzhf71or — bts⁷ jimin OST ☆ (@kkukstudio) April 16, 2022

Thank you and see you tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/sDDqEDph13 — SUGA (@msugatd) April 16, 2022

J-Hope always passing the vibe check and asking the ARMYs to party like there's no tomorrow!

Jung Hoseok is too fine oh my #jhope pic.twitter.com/Dp0USMHlcO — J-HOPE TRENDS ? (@jhope_trends) April 16, 2022

Jin being the goofball that he is. He still had a cast on but he won hearts with his adorable charm.

not his face waiting for the translation ? pic.twitter.com/ZAA9nSddrr — jin pics (@jingallery) April 16, 2022

Seokjin did body roll and namjoon following him and then they did it in SLOW MOTION??????? ???pic.twitter.com/5Qrr5WlEaz — NSFR - seokjinnie's cheeks ?? (@namujjinie) April 16, 2022

And then this: JinKook moment:

