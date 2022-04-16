BTS: From Kim Taehyung's ramp walk to Gentleman ARMY cheering on the septet – moments from PTS Las Vegas D3 concert that'll live rent free in ARMYs hearts and mind

BTS PTD Las Vegas concert day 3 ended a while ago: Here are some wholesome moments of Taehyung, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin and RM being goofballs and entertainers that they are.