BTS ARMY, here we are with a BTS X Bollywood video! Desi BTS ARMY has loads of fun with the edits wherein they put Bollywood songs on the Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook's choreographies. However, today we are here with a different kind of edit. This time we have come across an account which merged clips of BTS dance moves and Bollywood dance numbers it's gonna shock the daylight outta you, Desi ARMY. It's been a long time since we did a BTS X Bollywood fun edit like this one.

BTS X Nora Fatehi X Kareena Kapoor Khan and more songs

So, we came across not one, not two but three fan-made edits of BTS – RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – dancing on songs but their steps are kinda similar to Bollywood songs. From Nora Fatehi's O Saki Saki to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer Gela Gela, Shah Rukh Khan's Chaiyya Chaiyya, Sunny Deol's Yaara O Yaara and more are on the list. Whereas BTS songs such as Dynamite, Spinebreaker and some goofy moments of the Bangtan members from several South Korean Variety Shows have been edited to match the steps. The ones who edited are hawkeyed ARMYs and also Bollywood buffs. Check out the videos below:

BTS on hiatus and their latest updates

Meanwhile, BTS is on a hiatus from group activities. They announced the same on the 9th Anniversary of their debut. And since have been focussing on their individual artistry. Though the septet has not completely let go of the group activities. Also, Run BTS was supposed to be continuing but it has been paused again.

As far as Individual projects are concerned only Jungkook's collaboration with Charlie Puth, Left and Right and Jhope's solo album, Jack In The Box and RM's Sexy Nukim with Balming Tiger have been out. The other members are yet to announce their other projects.