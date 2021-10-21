BTS: From One Horizon instrumental score to the My Universe remix, SUGA's solo achievements in 2021 were pretty staggering

BTS' SUGA who also known as Agust D is hailed as one of the most talented men in K-Pop. He is a music producer, rapper and songwriter of great talent. He spits fire with his rousing rap in BTS' concerts and music videos but Min Yoongi's collaborations with others like Suran, IU and Lee Sora have been equally appreciated. His solo mixtape Agust D got immense public and critical acclaim despite zero promotions. He has crossed one billion streams on Spotify with his collaborations and Agust D songs. It is a staggering achievement for a K-Pop soloist. This year, BTS has given chartbusters like Butter, Permission To Dance and the epic My Universe with Coldplay. In the middle of all this, SUGA's solo work has also been exemplary. Also Read - Squid Game: South Korean netizens troll China for blatantly copying Hwang Dong-Hyuk's mega successful series; say, 'Seriously, are they not embarrassed'

He got to work on the One Horizon theme song of Samsung. The ringtone is known to all mobile phone users the world over. SUGA who has confessed that he did like to compose soundtracks for movies did a fab job on the One Horizon instrumental. It was a blend of western classical with local Korean influences. Fans gushed about his efforts as he described the project in a small video for the brand.

Plus, fans also got the song You with Japanese singer Hiromi Tosaka who is known as OMI. The song has SUGA as a producer. The gorgeous video and peppy beats have impressed the public not to mention the smooth vocals of Hiromi Tosaka who is known as Omi. It is a Japanese song and Omi praised SUGA's deep interest in music.

The icing on the cake has been the remix of My Universe. His remix of the wonderful song was praised by Chris Martin. The band tweeted, "We’re so grateful to SUGA for this glorious remix. A BRILLIANT producer on top of everything else."

Suga said in a statement that he felt honoured to work as a producer with Coldplay. As a kid, he grew up listening to their music and this venture must have been like a dream. Plus, his Daechwita video crossed 300 million views on YT and got 12 million likes too. Min Yoongi aka SUGA is clear that he did like to expand his boundaries when it comes to music and we cannot wait for more! BTS is gearing up for their first concert after COVID-19 in Los Angeles.