BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's vlog on driving called Frive Vlog has been released on Bangtan TV. For the major part of Kim Taehyung's Drive vlog, he was seen driving and listening to music. He also shared details of his album and treated his directors to food. BTS ARMY, Big Hit had announced that the members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook's vlogs will be released every Saturday. So, there would be more solo contestants. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Drive vlog is out and here's what it includes:

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung chipped his tooth

Taehyung had woken up just 10 minutes before beginning his drive vlog. He brushed and freshened up quickly and began his journey with his directors. Taetae revealed that he had chipped his tooth the night before after having an ice cream. And hence, he took a detour to the dentists before getting on with the Drive Vlog. The Run BTS and Yet To Come singer also shit the vlog whilst at the dentists. Though we didn't actually see the procedure, Taetae kept the fans entertained with his hands. He expressed his fear, boredom, relief and happiness just with his hand gestures. He is so cool!

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung talks about his album

Well, for a long time ARMYs, y'all would be waiting for Taehyung's album. However, he's been delaying it. That's because he wants it to be perfect for the ARMY. He elaborated about the same saying that he wants to it be good, good and good! The album should surprise and entertain at the same time. While he has worked on a lot of songs, he had to scrap them later as he felt they weren't that great. Taehyung adds that he hasn't restricted it to just one genre but will have a diverse playlist.

Taehyung boasting about Run BTS concepts

While driving he asked the directors about their lives and work. One of the directors said that they are working hard on Run BTS. V aka Kim Taehyung took up the opportunity to boast about how some of the concepts that he suggested were taken up for Run BTS episodes. Taehyung was particularly proud of the Mafia game episode.

Taehyung takes his directors for a treat

Taehyung treated his directors to hot corn and later to Kkomak. He was seen gorging on his favourite dishes. As usual, Taetae asked for non-spicy food. After being confused about what to eat and deciding upon eating burgers to various other Korean dishes, they finally settled on having Kkomak.

Chilling by the lakeside in serenity

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung was later seen chilling by the lakeside in a shade. He was seen enjoying the scenic view while listening to music. The wind swept his hair and the sunlight kept the winter bear warm. Throughout his journey, he listened to Lizzo, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Adele The Weekend and various other artists.

Taehyung's Drive vlog playlist

Taetae played an elaborate playlist while driving. He built such ab amazing atmosphere for the ARMYs that you could take your eyes off him. From hyping up every song to singing along with the singers, BTS V was enjoying the drive a lot. He played Troye Sivan's Easy, Bing Crosby's It's Been A Long Long Time, Cautious Clay's Swim Home, Paolo Sandejas' Sorry, and many more.

What an ARMY Day this is!