Korean boy band BTS is not just famous for their songs but their fans love them immensely for the kind of bond they share with each other. They are a septet and each other has immense respect for each other. Their bond appears to be something that cannot be broken easily. Well, among all, it seems RM and J-Hope share the best equation ever. Some of the videos have gone viral from Love Your W organised by W Korea magazine. BTS ARMY as fans are called as are tripping over these videos and are swooning over their camaraderie.

In one of the videos, fans could spot Hobi saving up a seat for RM. He lights up the moment he sees Namjoon coming his way. In another video, J-Hope can be seen looking towards RM and making eye contact while grooving to his song. Fans are also in aww of Hobi as he broke into a little dance when he and RM are introduced.

Hollywood News: Take a look at RM and J-Hope's videos below from the event below:

hobi turning around to make eye contact with joon to sing the chorus together ?? pic.twitter.com/ls5EeSfqIg — mads⁷ ? (@m__ads) October 29, 2022

hobi whispered in namjoon’s ear “cheer up armys they’re sad abt the astronaut.” & joon decided to perform sexy nukim to thirst trap us. pic.twitter.com/Nb4TuIccmY — rkive ??‍? (@joooniehq) October 28, 2022

the way hobi lights up at the sight of joon and scoots right over to make room reminds me of when i was in l/aw school in a new city—like, my l/aw school friends were okay but soon as a college friend came to visit, it was like being around family again pic.twitter.com/vPx2nIyfpB — sasha ( •᷄ɞ•᷅)⁷ | slow (@sundropmimi) October 30, 2022

i was fine but then i saw hobi’s immediate change in demeanor as soon as he spotted joon in that crowded party ?? pic.twitter.com/02vw860ZfG — ?? (@magickoya) October 31, 2022

Hobi’s lil dance when Joon and Him were being introduced ? pic.twitter.com/NDRsGY7Gqt — j-hope daily™ ? (@thehobiprint) October 28, 2022

How cute are they? RM and J-Hope indeed set some serious friendship goals for all. Right, ARMY?