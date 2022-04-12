BTS' PTD Las Vegas concert was another successful concert by the Bangtan Boys. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Taehyung got to meet the ARMYs and make some fun memories with them. While all of the members were seen interacting and having a gala time with the ARMYs, clips of BTS V aka Kim Taehyung went viral the most. Taehyung is known to be very caring towards the ARMY. His messages for the ARMY on the Weverse, other social platforms, in songs, interviews and more have been proof enough of his kind heart. We came across a Twitter thread made by an ARMY that showcases BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's clips, pictures and instances where his kindness. Also Read - New mom Debina Bonnerjee gives a glimpse into her daughter's nursery and it is all things cute – VIEW PICS

We had shared with y'all how he gave an ARMY bomb to an ARMY who didn't have one. He also asked the ARMY to not tell on him to the staff in the sweetest manner. It won the hearts of the ARMYs and now, we have a dekko at more clips of V aka Taetae and his interaction with BTS ARMY during the PTD on stage Las Vegas concert. An ARMY noted how V genuinely cares about them having a great concert experience. The ARMY shared a clip of V gathering a confetti streamer, kissing it and then throwing it towards the ARMY.

Another clip features V coming across and signboard that said 'Gold prodigy Kim Taehyung'. When V spotted ARMY holding the sign, he mimed as though playing golf and hitting the ball. V tried to give more confetti streamers to the ARMY but sometimes it didn't fly. The ARMY noted how he wanted to make it special for the ARMY and expressed gratefulness.

Another clip saw V throwing the rose at an ARMY. It seems an ARMY wanted the rose that V was holding and he happily threw it at her. He also threw a water bottle at the ARMYs. An ARMY also had a staring contestant with V and the clip is breathtaking. He also pointed toward all the ARMYs and said that 'they are mine'. Check out the tweets and clips below:

literally grabbed a confetti streamer, wrapped it all nicely, KISSED it????, and threw it to an army HE IS SO CARING AND CONSIDERATE OF OUR CONCERT EXPERIENCE #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV pic.twitter.com/h15BPlJSfV — mae⁷ •᷄ɞ•᷅ will be at D4 (@jimincosmics) April 11, 2022

exhibit 2

he is so so so sweet

we must protect him at all cost https://t.co/MR5UM22Esk — mae⁷ •᷄ɞ•᷅ will be at D4 (@jimincosmics) April 11, 2022

observant king yes https://t.co/ZTFh3o7l79 — mae⁷ •᷄ɞ•᷅ will be at D4 (@jimincosmics) April 11, 2022

like he didn’t NEED to do all these things, but he WANTED to!!!! https://t.co/IIMi9es2U8 — mae⁷ •᷄ɞ•᷅ will be at D4 (@jimincosmics) April 11, 2022

he cares for us so much im crying https://t.co/12CiwUptSe — mae⁷ •᷄ɞ•᷅ will be at D4 (@jimincosmics) April 11, 2022

the amount of interactions that armys have with tae is ungodly omg https://t.co/hMzlLnCcEU — mae⁷ •᷄ɞ•᷅ will be at D4 (@jimincosmics) April 11, 2022

HE EVEN MADE TIME TO DO A STARING COMPETITION WITH ARMY https://t.co/c2GOIK6WeU — mae⁷ •᷄ɞ•᷅ will be at D4 (@jimincosmics) April 11, 2022

pointing at armys and saying theyre 내꺼 = naeko/mine ? https://t.co/KN9UorF1Kv — mae⁷ •᷄ɞ•᷅ will be at D4 (@jimincosmics) April 11, 2022

Previously, we saw V asking ARMYs to wear warm clothes or get raincoats and umbrellas during the PTD on stage Seoul concert. His kind heart will make you fall in love with him evermore.