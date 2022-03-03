Hey BTS ARMY, today, we have something really different for y'all! Today, we will be having a dekko at the Tarot readings of the Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. Lizzo's sister Vanessa Sherry Jefferson, a songwriter and a Tarot card reader, read the Tarot for all the Bangtan Boys when she made an appearance on Fandom Culture hosted by Brooke Morrison. Brooke was the one who suggested Vanessa do the Tarot for all seven members of BTS. Vanessa predicted Namjoon's inner dwellings, Jimin's need to stop trying to please everyone and be himself, Jungkook's need to be patient, Jin's freedom to everything that he wants, SUGA's want for love, Hobi's search for something inside, TaeBear being low-key psychic and more, find out what Vanessa and her cards predict for the Bangtan Boys below... Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS wins 'Artist of the Year' at Korean Music Awards 2022, Sydney Sweeney sparks engagement rumours and more

BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon

Namjoon first got a Nine of swords. Vanessa said that the Nine of Swords is all about RM dwelling on some sad things. Through Tarot, Vanessa learned that RM is going through some hard times. And it could be related to his personal life. Vanessa said that it doesn't have any connection to his career or business. She thinks that he is dealing with some things on the inside but worry not, RM's gonna sort that out. The next card that Vanessa picked was Page of Swords which is a travel card. Next, Vanessa picked is the Page of Pentacles. Vanessa pointed out that RM is a Virgo and Virgos are connected to the Earth. Vanessa said that he needs to go back to the childlike wonder. The time when he knew what made him love music or what makes him love what he is doing and it will bring him more happiness. RM still wants to fulfil all of his dreams. He also got an Eight of Cups. And Vanessa advised RM to stop worrying as it may prove to be a hindrance in the same. Vanessa asked Namjoon to stop worrying and love himself as he told us all. Also Read - BTS X Tharki Chokro: Jungkook's footwork video syncs perfectly with the foot-tapping number from Sanjay Dutt-Aamir Khan's PK

BTS Jimin aka Park Jimin

Next Vanessa read cards for Chimchim, that is, Jimin aka Park Jimin. He got a hermit card first and Vanessa said that Baby Mochi needs to find some Jimin time and do all that he wants to do. She said that he should not try to keep pleasing everybody all the time. He next got Pages of Wands which is like getting into youth and finding out what makes things fun again, being childlike and not taking everything seriously. Jimin also got King of Cups which says that he needs to find his fire but the Filter singer also needs to go back and listen to his dreams. Vanessa advised him to get back to the Serendipity era.

BTS Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook

Next, Vanessa read Tarot for the Golden Maknae of BTS, Jungkook, aka Jeon Jungkook. He first got Queen of Wands. Vanessa said that Jungkook, right now, is in that space where he feels like he can do anything and take over anything. He also got Two of Wands which states that he is ready for everything and anything that comes his way. However, Vanessa advised him to be a little patient and chill out. Vanessa said that he is still young and there's a lot to be seen and done and it's happening right now, too. Vanessa said that everything Jungkook thinks gonna stop him, won't be stopping him. The Stay Alive hitmaker also got the strength card which says that he is very strong enough to take on everything.

BTS Jin aka Kim Seokjin

Next, Vanessa read Tarot for Worldwide Handsome Jin aka Kim Seokjin. Jin got a King of Pentacles card first. Vanessa pointed out that Jin is a Sagittarius, he is childlike and all fiery. But the card states that now that he is going into his 30s, it's time for Jin to find his centre and see what it is that he really wants to be. If Jin feels like walking away from everything and doing something random, Vanessa said that he should do it as she picked the King of Cups. Vanessa said that Jin should go back to himself and figure out what he wants to happen next for him. Jin also got Three of Wands which asks him to do whatever he wants to do at that moment.

BTS Suga aka Min Yoongi

Next up is Agust D aka Min Yoongi. Vanessa read a Tarot that said Suga just wants to have love. She picked a card called Six of Cups which is all about doing the things that Suga dreamt of doing when he was a kid. Vanessa said that Suga should continue to be on his journey to be the person that he dreamt of being when he was a little boy. And if he stays on that path that's the love for him. Suga also got the Chariot card which is all about moving forward, accomplishing things. It's like nothing can stop Yoongi. He also got the Empress which is all about giving birth to our ideas. Vanessa predicted that there are some things coming out for him. Vanessa predicted that ARMYs may even get Agust D3 (who knows?!). Suga also got Knight of Pentacles which says the slow but forward movement, but since it came out upside down, it means his progress is near.

BTS J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok

Up next is Hobi and Vanessa said that he is like a Ninja in the Night. J-Hope aka Jung Hosoek also got Seven of Swords which says that Hobi is searching for something. Vanessa said that if Hobi was there in person, she would ask him 'What is he really trying to find in this world?' Vanessa said that Hobi is searching for something inside himself. She added that he needs to realise that he has everything he needs to accomplish these things. She elaborated with an example saying that if there's any feeling of lack that Hobi is feeling, he should release that. Next, Vanessa picked was Ten of Wands which says forward movement. She advised him to keep going down the road. He also got King of Swords which states that he wants to be in control of his thoughts but somehow, his brain right now is just clogged up with too many thoughts and hence, he is not able to find control. However, Vanessa said that he can find it, it's just that he needs to be patient.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung

Lastly, we have V aka Kim Taehyung. Vanessa was a little nervous about doing the Tarot for V as he is her bias. She picked the High Priestess which is all about connecting to spirit and inner wisdom. Vanessa believes V has it all inside him and that he is a low-key psychic in a high-key way. Vanessa added that V has a sixth sense for people, situations but added that V has a hint of clairvoyance. V got Five of Wands which is all about teamwork. Everyone knows that V loves to work with everyone and every member. It's the thing that really brings him joy. He also got a card similar to Yoongi which said that he wants to do things that he dreamt about. Vanessa said V needs to find what he really wanted to be as a kid. Since V is like a mystery guy to everyone, nobody knows what the inner child in him wants and he should find it. Next, Vanessa picked for V was a card of Ten of Tentacles which says that in the end he just wants to have that happy family feeling. V loves to be surrounded by things that make him happy and the people that make him happy. And he's gonna get it, he's gonna be successful forever. Even if he decides to leave music tomorrow and be a spaceman, he will be successful forever.

BTS meanwhile have been enjoying their break. A concert is being organised in Seoul and in Las Vegas in March. BTS are expected to visit the GRAMMYs when they head to Las Vegas for their concert.