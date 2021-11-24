BTS: From vibing high at Harry Styles' concert to pushing Jungkook on stage at the AMAs and his Indian dulha look – 10 moments of Kim Taehyung's LA diaries that have had us whipped

While BTS members are grabbing all the headlines and hogging all the limelight in LA. ARMY is are crushing hard over Kim Taehyung and his charming and goofy persona. Here's a dekko at his top 10 adorable moments in LA.