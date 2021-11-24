Bangtan Boys aka BTS is making a lot of noise (in a good way). They are in LA for their elaborate overseas schedule and are already killing it there. The boys' LA schedule had been the talk of the town for days before they jetted off to the foreign city for their Permission To Dance on stage in LA concert and other appearances such as the 2021 AMAs (American Music Awards), The Late Late Show with James Corden, Grammy Awards nomination announcement to name a few. While the BTS members have been hogging the limelight everywhere, BTS V has become the talk of the town and a top trending yet again. ARMYs are crushing hard over the Most Handsome Man over and over again. And Kim Taehyung is solely responsible for it. Here's a dekko at the top 10 moments of BTS V that touched ARMYs hearts. Also Read - BTS at AMAs: South Korean President Moon Jae congrats the Bangtan boys over their big win at 2021 American Music Awards

V/ Kim Taehyung's trot at the airport

BTS' V and his fellow bandmates became the centre of attention when they were snapped by the K-media at the Incheon airport. Dressed in a beige overcoat and trousers, Taehyung kept it a little subtle. He grabbed attention for his trot at their airport. The kiddish V will forever be in ARMYs hearts. Also Read - BTS Awards domination: MTV EMAs, AMAs and more – A recap of the septet's BIG WINS in 2021

V/ Kim Taehyung vibing at Harry Styles' concert

BTS members J-Hope (Jung Hosoek), Jimin (Park Jimin), V and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) attended the Harry Styles' concert in LA a couple of days ago. BTS' pictures and videos from the concert instantly went viral on social media. BTS also met Lizzo and SZA at the concert. They left after a couple of performances. BTS V was seen vibing to each song and grooving alongside Jungkook and Jimin on Harry's songs. Also Read - AMAs 2021: BTS bag Artist of the Year beating Drake, Ariana Grande and others; also lift Favourite Duo or Group, Favourite Pop Song; ARMY explodes in joy – view tweets

V/ Kim Taehyung in grey wrap around tux at AMAs

BTS V stole millions of hearts again in the dark grey wrap around tux that he wore for the American Music Awards 2021. He is not called a bias-wrecker for the heck of it, is he, ARMY?

V/ Kim Taehyung pushing Jungkook during ATOY at the AMAs

BTS won big at the AMAs 2021 including the Artist of the Year trophy. During the acceptance speech, V's goofiness and excitement for the win were seen in prominence. From the prompter asking them to hurry up to him gesturing JK who was stuck on the focus to hurry up with his speech and more lastly, playfully pushing Jungkook on the stage, V's cute tata mic face will indeed live rent-free in everyone's hearts forever.

V/ Kim Taehyung's selfie video and the boxy smile at the AMAs

V had been shooting a video at the AMAs when they were announced as the winners of Favourite Pop Duo/ Group. He later shared the video on Twitter for the ARMY. It instantly went viral for his boxy smile and charm.

V/Kim Taehyung (that guy in the red bandana) Performance with Coldplay at AMAs

V took social media by storm when netizens and the first time BTS viewers saw in perform at the AMAs with the Coldplay. The septet performed with Coldplay for the first time at the AMAs and V grabbed the attention for his red bandana look. "Guy in the red bandana" became a very popular search trend. Check out his performance below:

V/ Kim Taehyung at AMA Butter performance

Taehyung's vibes are totally different when he is on stage. It's like watching a whole different person altogether. And that's what happened at the AMAs as well. Check out the videos below:

V/ Kim Taehyung ka Dulha look

The boys wore all Yellow for their final act at the AMAs as they were performing on Butter. V's look in particular got a lot of attention. A lot of Indian BTS ARMY were swooning over his Dulha look at the AMAs 2021.

V/ Kim Taehyung's finger tutting in The Late Late show teaser/preview

BTS' introduction video on The Late Late Show with James Corden dropped a couple of hours ago. The video began with V opening the door and getting into his element of finger gutting. Watch the cute video here:

V/ Kim Taehyung at the crosswalk

BTS performing in the crosswalk segment for The Late Late Show with James Corden is currently the talk of the town. V's visuals in Red blazer, slipping down on the crosswalk as the performance ends to calling James in for a group hug and leaning on the audience (ARMYs) car, V surely knows how to entertain and keep everyone's eyes glued to him. Check out the videos below:

More moments especially from BTS' concert at the SoFi stadium can be expected in three days now. BTS will be performing at the SoFi stadium on 27th, 28th November and 1st, 2nd December.