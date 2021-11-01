When it comes to being organised, BTS members never fail to inspire their fans who often take cues from their idols. In the third episode of BTS In The Soop 2, Jungkook gave a peek into his morning routine which can easily be described as productive. Also Read - Wow! BTS' singer V gets a super-expensive jacket from his mother and the reason may make you teary eyed – here’s why

An early bird

Jungkook is the first one to wake up early in the morning among of all his band members and is full of energy even at 8 am.

Puppy care

Taking care and feeding his puppy Jeon Bam is the reason why Jungkook starts early in the day.

Rice

Satisfying his hunger is one of Jungkook's top priorities in the morning. In the episode, he went into the kitchen to check the rice cooker to feed himself.

Cooking his own breakfast

Jungkook cooks his own breakfast and when he found that there was no rice, he made himself a toast with egg and gave a glimpse of his cooking skills.

Feeding his band mates

Jungkook helped Suga and Jin with cooking breakfast leaving his band members quite impressed with his good hands in the kitchen.

Going for a walk

After finishing his breakfast, Jungkook then joined his restless puppy for a walk.

Karaoke session

After spending some time with his puppy, Jungkook sat down for a karaoke session with his dog, which can also be termed as his morning practice.

Well, the ARMYs can take cues from Jungkook's morning routine to become as productive as he is.