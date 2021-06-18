BTS: From writing a heartbreaking letter to discussing his ideal type, Suga is perhaps the most vocal about love and relationship

BTS' Min Yoongi or Suga is one of the elder Hyungs in the septet. His life is a very inspirational one for every struggling artiste. From lack to finances to depression, he overcame all his odds to live his dream. Suga is also courageous enough to express his anguish through his songs and lyricism. The band members rarely speak about their dating life saying work is their priority now. But Suga has spoken a little bit more than the others. Like RM, he too had a girlfriend when he was in Middle School. The Agust D' singer who is not very good at expressing himself once wrote a letter to a local radio host addressed to his former girlfriend. It was about unrequited first love and how it was a beautiful memory for him now. Also Read - BTS: You won't believe what were the dream jobs of Jimin, V and other members before they became global sensations

His emotional letter on unrequited love

The letter read, "Recalling my past love... Year 3 Class 3 No. 13 Min Yoon Gi

Hello, I’m Min Yoon-gi who lives in Daegu. I’m embarrassed that I’m writing a letter to a radio that I’ve always listened to. Our Korean language teacher asked us to write a letter that could be sent to a radio. I was contemplating on what to write, and I decided to write about my past love while reading Hwang Dong-kyu’s Enjoyable Letter. 3rd year of middle school, it might be a tender age to say that one’s in love. But it was a memory that held my true feelings from those heart-aching memories. I’m embarrassed to say but I liked a girl last year in my 2nd year of middle school. Since I’m very shy, I wasn’t able to talk to her, so we stayed friends. I became greedier as we got closer. I didn’t want to stay a friend, so I confessed my feelings. But she said yes when I confessed I liked her. We ended up dating but that’s when the problems started. Because I was so shy, I couldn’t act naturally with her now that she was my girlfriend.

I didn’t pay attention to her and compared to how our relationship was when we were just friends, there was a clear difference. Our relationship became awkward more than anything. We didn’t date that long and due to all these problems, she said let’s just be friends and broke off the relationship. When I heard those words I felt like a side of my chest was hollow. I felt deserted. I truly understood where she was coming from when she broke off the relationship and I went into reflection after that. I would think about everything I did wrong and how I could better myself. I also think back now about those days and wish I would’ve behaved differently.

If I could go back, I would treat her way better and I know I could do more for her. I would tell her I loved her and liked her proudly. Thinking back to those days is hurtful and regretful for me. If she’s hearing me speak this confessional letter I want to say the following to her. I am very sorry for treating you that way. You must’ve felt so hurt when I behaved like that. I personally think back and look at it as a good memory now. Thank you for making that memory with me.



On his ideal type

The singer has said that he does not have an ideal type. But a good first impression is very important for him. Suga has said that personality matters to him more than good looks. The Daechwita singer apparently wants someone who shares his taste in music so that they can have common interests to talk about. The singer's band members said that he is comfortable with the idea of a long distance relationship. But Suga has said that right now work is his priority and he has no time to focus on a love life. Clearly, given how busy he has been singing, performing and producing music.

On ARMY's reaction to dating

In his interview to Rolling Stone, he was asked about how ARMY did react to BTS dating. He said, "The ARMY is a diverse group. In this hypothetical situation, some may accept it, some may not. Whether it’s dating, or something else, they’re all individuals, and they will understand things differently."

In the past, Suga has been linked to Wendy and Suran. In fact, some rumours had gained momentum before Big Hit gave an official clarification on the same!