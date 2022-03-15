BTS fun fact: Did you know Jin wrote his famous Super Tuna song in 5 minutes?

BTS members and their music is appreciated by all. Currently, the septet are among the top musicians known by the world. Jungkook, RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, V, and J-Hope are loved by all for the bonding they share and more. Individually too, they have a great presence. We all remember Jin's superhit song titled Super Tuna. It was recently on his birthday, i.e., December 4, 2021. The song which was all about Jin being cute while fishing went instantly viral and received more than millions of views in no time. Well, here is a fun fact about Super Tuna. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' V's cute gesture for Jungkook, BAFTA 2022 honours Late Lata Mangeshkar and more

In a recent interview with Weverse, Jin revealed that he wrote the lyrics of the song in just five minutes. Yes, you read that right! "I did actually want to make a fishing song, but it was really an excuse to go fishing with BUMZU. We went after I suggested to the label that the two of us fishing would make for good content," he revealed adding that withing five minutes they had the lyrics and theme of the song ready. Jin mentioned that he wanted his fans (read ARMY) to simply enjoy the song and be happy." I wanted ARMY to listen to the song and have fun laughing as they watched me, and in the end I'm just happy they liked it. I had fun just watching them enjoy the song and knowing they liked it. That was enough for me," he said.

Well, it was mission accomplished for him as ARMY did have fun watching Super Tuna. It is one of the highly trended and most watched songs.