BTS' fans ARMY is quite furious right now! They have taken Twitter and social media by storm over the dating rumours and the pictures of Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie that are being circulated in the media. Moreover, Blinks are angry too. The dating rumours between BTS V and Jennie are just rising and how! And the fandoms of both K-pop groups are expressing their anger on Twitter against both labels – HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment and YG entertainment. Shockingly both the labels have passively reacted to the dating rumours adding to BTS ARMY and Blinks's woes.

BTS ARMY slams Big Hit over Taehyung's dating rumours

The dating rumours between two of the biggest Kpop artists BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie have been spreading like a wildfire for a really long time now. ARMY is going bonkers over the dating rumours. Every day, alleged new pictures of Taehyung and Jennie dating go viral, leaving ARMY fuming all over again. And with the constant rumours and gossip doing the rounds both the artists are suffering as well. And hence, thinking enough is enough, ARMYs have slammed Big Hit for not responding and taking proper action against their artist. Check out the tweets here:

WTF IS GOING ON LIKE WHY ISN'T BIGHIT TAKING ANY ACTION GO PROTECT THEIR ARTISTS

BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW — tiana in the box (@lmaotiana) August 29, 2022

BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW! WESTERN ARTIST AND EVEN ASIAN ARTIST IN COUNTRY LIKE INDIA AND MORE ARE FREE TO DATE AND PEOPLE CHERISH AND SUPPORT THEM THAN WHY THINGS ARE DIFFERENT FOR KPOP IT'S HIGH TIME THAT WE NORMALISE IT BEING WORLD BIGGESTBANDANDTHIS? — BANGtan'sPIZZA (@BangteleArmy) August 29, 2022

BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW! MAYBE I SOUND CONTROVERSIAL BUT IF COMPANY DON'T CARE OF ARTIST EMOTIONS THAN THEY SHOULD START THERE OWN SOLO CAREERS

THEY ARE LITERALLY BIGGEST ARTISTS THEY DESERVE TO LOVE AND DO WHAT THEY WANT #FULLSUPPORT — BANGtan'sPIZZA (@BangteleArmy) August 29, 2022

BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW! IF ANYHOW TAEHYUNG YOU ARE SEEING THIS JUST LETTING YOU KNOW ARMY HAS YOUR BACK YOUR HAPPINESS MATTERS THE MOST IT'S JUST WE CARE FOR YOUR SECURITY NOT ANGRY ON YOUR DATING NEWS WE WOULD RATHER BE HAPPY IF THIS CONFIRMS ?✨ — BANGtan'sPIZZA (@BangteleArmy) August 29, 2022

BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW It's your responsibility to protect your artists wtf — meow⁷ (@hobiuwus) August 29, 2022

BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW!Enough is enough, it's time for you to actually work like a proper agency that is supposed to p… — Deku (@WalpoleBooth) August 29, 2022

WE DON’T NEED YOU TO CONFIRM OR DENY THE RUMORS. WE JUST WANT TO KNOW THAT YOU’RE DOING SOME LEGAL ACTIONS TO PROTECT YOUR ARTISTS RIGHT NOW. PLEASE ???@BIGHIT_MUSIC BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW — FUNTAE? (@uriganugu7) August 29, 2022

BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW! We ask you to protect your artist from malicious rumours & harm! This incompetency is so disgusting, you just act now!@HYBEOFFICIALtwt @BIGHIT_MUSIC @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/jakPnGW6Tm — Yoonie (@yooniee_937) August 29, 2022

WHAT THE FVK IS WRONG WITH THIS EDITOR?? I'M JUST SOO CONFUSED WHY THEY EDIT THIS TYPE OF THINGS ARE YOU GUY'S MAD

PLEASE GIVE HIM SOME PRIVACY DON'T EDIT HIS PIC WITH SOME OTHER IDOL!!!

BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW #BighitProtectTaehyung pic.twitter.com/kTInRdHAsC — Samia⁷_Aug is for bts_? (@samia_mss) August 29, 2022

Hybe is really such a disappointment by not protecting their artists privacy. ?‍♀️ BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW!!!@HYBEOFFICIALtwt @BIGHIT_MUSIC — Hannah Santero (천나 희) (@ElizandreHannah) August 29, 2022

Bighit Protect Taehyung Now @bts_bighit @BIGHIT_MUSIC

you can't even protect your artist pic.twitter.com/YdBFcTo6Cj — 쿠슈보 사하니 (@khushbosahani17) August 29, 2022

It's already confirmed that these posts are just edits by the editor himself. He even get paid for this

BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG NOW#BighitProtectTaehyung @bts_bighit @BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt pic.twitter.com/wQzKSAY4ch — kim Taehyungie (@taetaekim07) August 29, 2022

BTS ARMY showers Kim Taehyung with love

Kim Taehyung is trending all over Hollywood News. Seeing the hate against and rumours that are spreading about their favourite artist, BTS ARMY seems to have decided to focus on Taetae. They have been trending TAEHYUNG OUR LIGHT on Twitter, sending healing messages to the Run BTS singer. It's heartening to see how much the ARMY is protective of the Bangtan Boys. Check out some of the tweets here:

I, too, will trust and love you for a long time. —TAEHYUNG OUR LIGHT

—WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG♡︎♡︎ pic.twitter.com/JGFI8ERTD3 — zathv♡ (@tvvhyungxxi) August 29, 2022

Taehyung has a pure heart. He is an angel in disguise. That's why I really admire and love him the most. He truly deserves all the happiness??✨!!!

WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG

TAEHYUNG OUR LIGHT pic.twitter.com/qfaamLKedk — btsXarmy (@Fruitybae_tae) August 29, 2022

i hope youre having beautiful time tete? TAEHYUNG OUR LIGHT#언제까지나_태형이와함께_걸어갈게 pic.twitter.com/fWdT92rs2p — koo day D-2 #TeamLY?? (@taekooforlife) August 29, 2022

A literal Angel kim taehyung ?✨

TAEHYUNG OUR LIGHT

WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/N4V5qG0YRV — high on flaws⁷ (@teeheeeehee) August 29, 2022

TAEHYUNG OUR LIGHT

WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG

MY ANGEL ❦♡︎♡︎ pic.twitter.com/udAaxaSvCF — I._95th (@R0s1ly) August 29, 2022

My happiness pill??✨? WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG

TAEHYUNG OUR LIGHT pic.twitter.com/AjVaSnglao — high on flaws⁷ (@teeheeeehee) August 29, 2022

"You know it all, you're my best friend"

Because of this line only Spring day is so special to me. TAEHYUNG OUR LIGHT I vote for #V of @BTS_twt for #AudacyAOTS Artist of the Summer 2022. pic.twitter.com/tcUxAEVrzQ — TAEHYUNG ANGEL ?? (@4everWithTaetae) August 29, 2022

WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG

TAEHYUNG OUR LIGHT

TAEHYUNG OUR SALVATION#KimTaehyung #BTSV pic.twitter.com/66IH6P2FIf — Tannies?/ BTS GLOBAL BATTLE (@BangtanLove0418) August 29, 2022

The most precious smile and laugh ever please I love him so much and miss him so much???????????

TAEHYUNG YOU ARE LOVED

TAEHYUNG OUR LIGHT

TAEHYUNG WE LOVE YOU ? ?????????? pic.twitter.com/fz6lZYLt0o — clare harrison (@Clucky81) August 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung aka V is in New York City. He is reportedly in the city for a photo shoot exclusively with Vogue. He is also working on his solo album.