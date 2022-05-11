BTS' anthology album Proof is dropping in June. It's a compilation of BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jugkook's discography in the last 9 years and also includes three brand new titles. Over the last couple of days, Big Hit aka HYBE has been dropping the track list of BTS Proof and finally, the 3rd and the last track list is out. However, it seems BTS ARMY and Jimin aka Park Jimin stans are not happy. It is because Jimin's Demo version of the song does not include in the 3rd track list which has Demo versions of songs of other BTS Members. Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha's BIG Secret is out and it's not what we all thought [Read Deets and Watch Video]
BTS Proof 3rd CD track list
Talking about the track list, it includes demo versions of songs such as Jump, Boy in Luv, I Need You, Boyz With Fun, Tony Montana with Jimin, Young Forever Demo Version by RM, Spring Day Demo Version by V, DNA Demo Version by J-Hope, Epiphany Demo Version by Jin, Seesaw Demo Version by Suga, Still With You's Acapella by Jungkook. It also includes three new tracks which are Young Love, Quotation Mark and For Youth.
BTS ARMY trends Be Fair To Jimin
As y'all can see, the list has demo versions of songs by other members but not of Jimin. Hence, ARMY has been asking for a demo version of Baby Mochi too. A lot of them are rooting for the Fake Love demo version by Jimin. Check out the tweets below:
Meanwhile, this week Billboard's top 10 Hot Trending Songs list powered by Twitter was topped by Jimin's With You. The song is an OST that the BTS' member sang alongside singer-songwriter Ha Sungwoon. It included other BTS and K-pop idols' songs such as Butter, That That (PSY ft. Suga), Yours, Super Tuna, Stay Alive, But You (IKON), Bazinga (SB19), Christmas Tree, Maniac (Stray Kids).
