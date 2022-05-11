BTS: Furious ARMY trends 'Be Fair To Jimin' as the With You singer's demo version doesn't make it to BTS Proof's 3rd track list [Read Tweets]

BTS's anthology album Proof's 3rd tracklist has been released. And in it, there are various Demo versions of songs of members such as RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Taehyung and Jungkook. However, Jimin's Demo song is not on the list and BTS ARMY is furious about the same.