BTS' anthology album Proof is dropping in June. It's a compilation of BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jugkook's discography in the last 9 years and also includes three brand new titles. Over the last couple of days, Big Hit aka HYBE has been dropping the track list of BTS Proof and finally, the 3rd and the last track list is out. However, it seems BTS ARMY and Jimin aka Park Jimin stans are not happy. It is because Jimin's Demo version of the song does not include in the 3rd track list which has Demo versions of songs of other BTS Members. Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha's BIG Secret is out and it's not what we all thought [Read Deets and Watch Video]

BTS Proof 3rd CD track list

Talking about the track list, it includes demo versions of songs such as Jump, Boy in Luv, I Need You, Boyz With Fun, Tony Montana with Jimin, Young Forever Demo Version by RM, Spring Day Demo Version by V, DNA Demo Version by J-Hope, Epiphany Demo Version by Jin, Seesaw Demo Version by Suga, Still With You's Acapella by Jungkook. It also includes three new tracks which are Young Love, Quotation Mark and For Youth. Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra, Munawar Faruqui, Tejasswi Prakash – who grabbed most eyeballs? We have the result here

Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Hina Khan to attend Cannes 2022, SidNaaz trends for new milestone, Bharti Singh planning second baby and more

BTS ARMY trends Be Fair To Jimin

As y'all can see, the list has demo versions of songs by other members but not of Jimin. Hence, ARMY has been asking for a demo version of Baby Mochi too. A lot of them are rooting for the Fake Love demo version by Jimin. Check out the tweets below:

Why jimin is the only bts member who doesn't have his demo version ? Where is the demo version of promise the most streamed and successful solo song in SoundCloud history?

WHAT WE NEED IS THIS FAKE LOVE DEMO OF JIMIN!@HYBEOFFICIALtwt@bts_bighit@BIGHIT_MUSIC

#BeFairToJimin — ◦◦【Jє⊗η Vαℓєη 】◦◦ (@Valen_xBangtan) May 11, 2022

jimin's the only member without a demo when he has done several ones , he is also not being credited in tony montana when he wrote his own verse ! THIS IS SO UFAIR HE DOES NOT DESERVE THIS TREATMENT !#BeFairToJimin — ???? ⁷? (@Mochigirl163) May 11, 2022

Why jimin is the only bts member who doesn't have his demo version ? Where is the demo version of promise the most streamed and successful solo song in SoundCloud history?

WHAT WE NEED IS THIS FAKE LOVE DEMO OF JIMIN!!!@HYBEOFFICIALtwt@bts_bighit@BIGHIT_MUSIC

#BeFairToJimin — V̆̈卂N⃠Ⓣ︎?︎ ?✨ᴾᴿᴼᴼᶠ (@Dahana91111681) May 11, 2022

NOT GONNA BUY IT. NOT GONNA STREAM. #BeFairToJimin pic.twitter.com/Nv10YqU3h7 — Kaly¹³ ? BUY AND STREAM WITH YOU ? (@KalyParkJimin13) May 11, 2022

Hello @bts_bighit @BIGHIT_MUSIC, Where is Jimin's solo demo? All BTS members have solo demo versions included in CD3 of #BTS_Proof. Aside from demos he had worked on, he also has Promise, the most streamed song in SC, which equally deserves to be in an album.#BeFairToJimin — yoonsa:D (@yoon_d3) May 11, 2022

softest human. who never mind anything. the best human being, who never complains even though he is always compared. Jimin I wish you the best ? #BeFairToJimin pic.twitter.com/KM9tb6yPv0 — Ira Andry (@IraAndry2) May 11, 2022

Why is HYBE treating Jimin differently? Don’t they have an Oto7 Policy? We’re they lying to us? #BeFairToJimin — JoAnn Martin (@JwibleMartin) May 11, 2022

Meanwhile, this week Billboard's top 10 Hot Trending Songs list powered by Twitter was topped by Jimin's With You. The song is an OST that the BTS' member sang alongside singer-songwriter Ha Sungwoon. It included other BTS and K-pop idols' songs such as Butter, That That (PSY ft. Suga), Yours, Super Tuna, Stay Alive, But You (IKON), Bazinga (SB19), Christmas Tree, Maniac (Stray Kids).