We all know that Gauahar can dance. But her performance on BTS’ Permission To Dance challenge is just too special and cute. She took to Instagram to share the video. She is seen dressed in a cropped shirt, blue denims and shoes. Her caption read, “#weDontneedPermissionToDance Agree????? Let your soul dance !”

Meanwhile after the demise of Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. It read, "From me watching you as an audience, to me discovering you as a friend . Thank you @colorstv and #BiggBoss for introducing me to a GEM ! @realsidharthshukla the moments I shared with u taught me how childlike you were , soft hearted , caring , loving , ziddi in the spirit to win in a game , naughtiest in the group , apologetic when u realised ur mistake , gave the best hugs , needed all the pampering to show apnapan , n just the nicest little child in the body of a handsome hunk."

She had added, "Thank tou for sharing so many lovely stories of ur life with me , will remember you through them ! I truly wish I got more time with you ! I pray that your soul keeps smiling , forever ! Love n prayers , Sid !"