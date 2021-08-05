'BTS Gay' trends on Twitter after the septet share memories from 2020; ARMY stand strongly in support of them

BTS members had recently shared BTS Memories 2020 which triggered a massive controversy on social media. A lot of people have been speaking about this on social media and also trolling the group. People spoke about the gay moments from BTS Memories 2020 and questioned about the same. BTS Memories 2020 featured several moments of K-pop boys Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook getting close and intimate with each other. In one of the videos, Jimin and V can be seen planting a kiss on RM’s forehead. In another video, we see Jimin and Jungkook almost kissing each other. Some people did not like this and called BTS members gay. However, this did not go well with the BTS ARMY. Also Read - BTS members REVEAL if they eat McDonald’s and RM's reaction is relatable AF for all food lovers

'BTS Gay' started trending on Twitter and people started posting unwanted tweets against the BTS. However, the BTS ARMY stood strongly against all these people. They questioned what the issue is with it while some fans wrote that BTS is famous because of their music and that's all that matters. Some even said that it is not a crime and that we are all living in 2021. Take a look at the tweets here:

accuse? its not a crime excuse me , we living in 2021 learn smtg ig ?

and bts gay u cant do shit abt it https://t.co/r1jnViFPqo — ‎ً yvxx⁷ | SO10 ✨ (@hopewrldluv) August 5, 2021

homophobes are so offended by the 2020 memories help ? anyway bts gay https://t.co/Nrs409WCuz — joon’s sweetest thang⁷ (@btsfromjinhit) August 5, 2021

BTS GAY ? No problem with that but lets stop it

I LUV THEM AS THEY ARE NO MATTER WT THEY WILL BE

BUT its for haters they will use this trend for clout and talk SHIT about our BOYS#BTS #BTSARMY #ARMY

WE LOVE YOU JIMIN RM JK SUGA JHOPE V JIN pic.twitter.com/aSE6vvdsS7 — LoveBTS (@chimmchiimmm) August 5, 2021

BTS GAY

if bts is gay ,so what ,we will support them till the end .bcz gay is not bad impression in our society ,we are the who one make gay is bad impression and we look at them and think like they have their own identity to tell athors ,its racism . — doztan* (@shazz_yocko23) August 5, 2021

To Amy fandom out there. Or just normal people.. calling bts "GAY".. isn't a insult... If thats what you want to potrait.. um also.... That just represents how much of homophobe you are (: — Joonlious⁷ (@kth_tan) August 5, 2021

Well, its not the first time when BTS members were questioned about their sexuality.