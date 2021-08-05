'BTS Gay' trends on Twitter after the septet share memories from 2020; ARMY stand strongly in support of them

BTS members had recently shared BTS Memories 2020 which triggered a massive controversy on social media. A lot of people have been speaking about this on social media and also trolling the group. People spoke about the gay moments from BTS Memories 2020 and questioned about the same. BTS Memories 2020 featured several moments of K-pop boys Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook getting close and intimate with each other. In one of the videos, Jimin and V can be seen planting a kiss on RM’s forehead. In another video, we see Jimin and Jungkook almost kissing each other. Some people did not like this and called BTS members gay. However, this did not go well with the BTS ARMY. Also Read - BTS members REVEAL if they eat McDonald’s and RM's reaction is relatable AF for all food lovers
'BTS Gay' started trending on Twitter and people started posting unwanted tweets against the BTS. However, the BTS ARMY stood strongly against all these people. They questioned what the issue is with it while some fans wrote that BTS is famous because of their music and that’s all that matters. Some even said that it is not a crime and that we are all living in 2021. Take a look at the tweets here: Also Read - BTS' Suga once REVEALED what role he would play in a movie and it will leave the ARMY in tears of laughter
Well, its not the first time when BTS members were questioned about their sexuality. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope's Vincenzo-styled gesture for SUGA made the latter fear if people would think of #Sope as a 'COUPLE'
