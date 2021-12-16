BTS has inspired artists all over the world. Whether it is murals, sculptures, paintings or edits, the K-Pop band has unleashed creativity in its global fandom, ARMY. Even established artistes have made art works based on the K-Pop septet or their favourites. Now, Delhi's PVR Pacific Mall has made a mural of BTS. This is the first in the country. In the past, we have seen sand artistes making it, but this is the first time the septet will feature in such a prominent location in the capital. Needless to say, BTS fans who live in Delhi are thrilled to see their faves like this. Also Read - BTS: From believing in destiny to being proud pet parents - 7 similarities between Jungkook and Blackpink's Lisa that make #LizKook shippers hearts happy

Delhi ARMYs!

Este mural do BTS foi pintado no Pacific Mall NSP, perto de Subhash Nagar.

Vá e confira. #BTS ?‍♀️| @BTS_twt | cr. Indian_ArmyBTS pic.twitter.com/qEJUOSt3u4 — WHALIEN 52 Brasil⁷ ?? (@whalien52br) December 15, 2021

YALL THE BTS MURAL AT PACIFIC MALL IM GOING I LOVE YOU PACIFIC MALL. SOMETHING GOOD IN DELHI I LOVE MY CITY SO MUCH I LOVE DELHI I LOVE PACIFIC MALL MY LOML ??????????? — JIN’s TUNA ? ? (@_sexynamjoon) December 15, 2021

This BTS mural at Pacific Mall, NSP New Delhi is sooo prettyyy!!??? The last time I visited the mall it was still under making but now it's complete.

desi armys if you are in delhi, make sure to check this out!!?? pic.twitter.com/BtP9N7jLNj — ♡shades of blue and grey♡ (@goldrushbts) December 15, 2021

Delhi army's!! BTS mural is being painted at Pacific mall in subhash Nagar ?? *happiness at peak* pic.twitter.com/xKeYNMDCxf — CANDES_CANDY?| SLEEPYOONGI (@Ishika59551912) December 15, 2021

While there are millions of BTS fans in India, we have seen that desimys are becoming more active. This year, we saw a birthday ad of Jeon Jungkook in Mulund, and one of Jin in Pheonix Market City Mall, Kurla. Even in Pakistan there were LED ads for Jimin's birthday and medical camps were also organized in his honour. The Indian sub-continent is slowly getting bigger in its ideas to celebrate BTS.