BTS is globally one of most popular boy bands, whose members are RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and JungKook (Jeon Jungkook). They debuted on June 12, 2013 with their album '2 Cool 4 Skool' and since then there's no stopping them. And now the K-Pop group has now added another feather to their cap as they have been nominated for ‘International Group of the Year’ at BRIT Awards 2022 for the second time in a row. BTS is the only Korean group that has been nominated in this category twice. The award function will take place on February 8, 2022, in London. Also Read - BTS: ‘I CAN'T BREATHE,’ ARMY can’t keep calm over Kim Taehyung aka V’s shirtless video

This year, BTS completed 3,000 days in the industry. The fans, referred to as BTS ARMY, have been in for continuous celebrations and sending best wishes, making the group trend on Twitter. On the completion of 3,000 days, fans had made the hashtag 'Love You 3000' trend, a reference to the famous Avengers Endgame dialogue. Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung giving relationship advice at 5 am to a fan who wants to breakup with boyfriend wins ARMY's heart

The K-Pop super band had recently talked about their global stardom and said that they don't necessarily feel at home with their success. Using the Korean expression meaning lack of ability or small-mindedness, Suga told Billboard magazine, "We are not exceptional people -- our plate is small. We're these rice-bowl-size guys getting so much poured into it. It's overflowing." V added, "The pressure has been overwhelming." Also Read - BTS: J-Hope and Jin make drinking plans on Christmas Eve; their adorable Instagram conversation makes ARMY label them the 'cutest' – view post and comments

However, rapper RM noted that they try not to be too overconfident in case it comes back to bite them. "We've been avoiding blowing our own horn since 2017 because we're afraid of payback someday. We constantly think about karma," he said. Suga said even his wildest dreams didn't measure up to the level of success they have achieved. He added, "We made our debut through such a small company, and it's been tough from day one. My dream was never huge."

Singer Jin noted that the band's "perspective has become wider" as they've got older, while dancer J-Hope shared they have become "more prudent" over the years. He said, "You can't ignore experience. When we were 20, we had the guts. We charged forward without looking. Now we're more prudent." Jimin said that he himself has become "calmer", and he knows there is more to focus on in life. "I've become calmer. There are more things to consider in my head," he said.