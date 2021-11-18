BTS 'ghosts' paparazzi and crazy fans upon their arrival in Los Angeles; ARMY says, 'Privacy and safety is always top priority'

BTS has reached Los Angeles. While many had expected a huge ruckus at the airport with the paparazzi, fans and obsessive fansites, nothing of that sort happened. It seems the global K-Pop band decided to take the private exit from the Los Angeles airport. No one from the main American media has managed to get pictures of the boys. Well, they were in the US in September and huge crowds had gathered everywhere. Some people even found out their hotel address and stood outside. The boys have a lot of work this time and needed good rest. No wonder they decided to evade everyone and quietly head to their hotel. Also Read - Attention Army, BTS leader RM is SO done dealing with Bangtan Boys and their antics and these hilarious videos are proof

ARMY is thrilled to know how smartly BTS managed to ghost everyone. There was a huge crowd at the Incheon Airport in Seoul to see the boys. The Korean media had gathered in full strength. The boys had to quickly made their way to the plane. The journey from Seoul to LA is a little more than 11 hours. ARMY is now trending #BTS2ndAirportWin. Just check out the tweets here... Also Read - BTS: When Jimin and Suga opened up about dating despite their busy schedules

#BTS2ndAirportWin Stalkers waiting BTS in

for BTS at the airport their hotel pic.twitter.com/7VlLkQRUuT — SumSum⁷?PROD. SUGA (@SumSumSeVeN) November 18, 2021

Well....life goes on to all the sasaeng who went to the airport but got ghosted...#BTS2ndAirportWin pic.twitter.com/PjFZcqPdtJ — bts_files (@bts_picsfiles) November 18, 2021

Never laughed at someone's heartbreak the way I'm laughing at those stalker's heartbreak ?#BTS2ndAirportWin pic.twitter.com/lEvd4ufAWx — ? TiHA⁷ ? BTS is My universe ? (@namjooniiesgirl) November 18, 2021

BTS took the private exitttt.... THE "ATTIK SHANTI" I GOT VHAIII---??????????#BTS2ndAirportWin pic.twitter.com/gr14zKJfVn — Jannatul Ferdoush? (@Mintaenat_BTS) November 18, 2021

Mic dropping on my way to the hospital this morning ... Very appropriate me thinks!#BTS2ndAirportWin pic.twitter.com/8vxNFrBMhR — Itsa방탄ARMYlife⁷? (Slow-ish) (@ArmylifeItsa) November 18, 2021

You mean BTS used other exit door in Airport so the people that are waiting for them didn't get any photos? HAHAHAAHHA #BTS2ndAirportWin — sein (@itsofficiallyh) November 18, 2021

BTS is going to perform a couple of songs at the AMAs which are Butter Remix with Megan Thee Stallion and My Universe with Coldplay. Fans are super excited. They are also nominated. The group will do four concerts in Los Angeles too. It is going to be a party for ARMY. Also Read - BTS leader RM is a staunch supporter of LGBTQ community and these instances are proof