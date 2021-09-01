BTS: Golden maknae Jungkook's global birthday celebrations are proof of ARMY's humongous love for their Kookie — view STUNNING new pics and videos

BTS Golden Maknae, Jungkook, has turned 24 (international age). For his band mates he is now 25. He was just 15 when he joined Big Hit as a trainee. Jungkook's fan clubs from China, Korea and Japan had been planning birthday events since the start of the year. Today, we can see all of them in action. From balloons floating over the Han River to his birthday ads in ATM machines, the whole of Korea is celebrating their Kookie. But what is endearing is how this birthday celebrations have taken over the globe. From ads on bus shelters in Mumbai to Colombia, El Salvador, Peru and Ukraine, the impact of Jungkook is mammoth. Yesterday, we gave you a glimpse of some projects and now we have more. Just check out these... Also Read - Netizens go crazy as former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson is seen bopping to AP Dhillon's chartbuster Brown Munde — read tweets
Seoul
Here is a look at the beautiful installation for Still With You. This is a project by the China fan club. We can see the beautiful Jungkook doll at the Han River E-land theme park. Isn't it cute? Also Read - BTS: Did you know birthday boy Jungkook's mom dreamt of gold and seven piglets before his birth?
Tokyo
We can see LED trucks wishing him on his birthday in Tokyo. BTS and Jungkook have a huge fan base in Japan. Also Read - BTS: This adorable fan art of Jungkook and RM on the former's birthday will make you go awww — view pic
Colombia
The BTS Army of the South American nation of Colombia also celebrated his birthday with an ad at the Medellin Metro Station. Just check out the video...
El Salvador
The Golden maknae is loved in Central America as well. Even if people did not know who he is, they will now as two LED screens are displaying birthday ads at the Multi Plaza. The place is located in the capital of San Salvador.
New York
Around five birthday projects are being held in the US. This is Jungkook's birthday ad from Times Square in New York City.
Paris
Paris' Champs-Élysées is known to one of the most expensive and beautiful places in the world. This gorgeous advertisement has been organised by his Chinese fan club.
Busan
How could fans forget Busan, the hometown of Baby Bunny. This beautiful forest has been made for him for his special day. The flower used is the Tiger Lily his birth flower.
We will keep you posted as and when we see new celebration pics and videos. BollywoodLife wishes Jungkook a happy birthday!
