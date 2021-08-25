BTS: Grammy-Award winner Megan Thee Stallion to release the remix of septet's chartbuster Butter after getting green signal from the court

After topping the charts of Billboard Top 100 for several weeks, BTS is set to release the remix version of Butter with the Grammy-Award winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The song will release on this Friday. BTS' label BIGHIT Music shared this big news on Weverse app with a statement, which reads, "‘Butter’ (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) features the inimitable rap, signature sounds and ad-libbing of three-time Grammy Award-winner Megan Thee Stallion with the exceptional personality of BTS showcased in the original song to create an even richer experience for all listeners." Also Read - BTS' RM reveals his proudest moment; Ben Affleck scouts for engagement ring for Jennifer Lopez at Tiffany's and more Trending Hollywood news today

Interestingly, before this announcement, Megan headed to court as her recording label was preventing her from releasing the single. She shared a petition seeking an "emergency relief from the Court before this Friday, August 27, 2021, to allow her new music to be released this week as previously-scheduled." The document further reads, "If Pete (Megan Pete is rapper's birth name) is not allowed to release a new track this Friday on which she is the featured artist in a remix with BTS of the song called, 'Butter,' her music career will suffer irreparable damage, including a devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry."

The prevention of the song will hamper the image of Megan as the document stated, "Such irreparable injury to her personal goodwill and the silencing of her artistic expression in music cannot be compensated in the way of monetary damages. As such, Pete seeks emergency relief from this Court."

Well, just like ARMY, we are excitedly waiting for the remix version of Butter, which will release at 9: 30 am in India.