It's worldwide handsome Jin's birthday, ARMY! A couple of hours ago, the septet - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook joined Jojo Wright for the iHeart Radio's KIIS Jingle Ball. The boys even performed their songs on stage. And since it's BTS member Jin aka Kim Seokji's birthday, Jojo brought a three-tier cake on stage to celebrate the same. The My Universe crooner was visibly overwhelmed by the gesture and thanked Jojo for the same. However, that's not it, Jojo made the audience sing the birthday song for him. While singing the song for Jin Jojo wished him saying "Worldwide handsome Jin." 102.7 KIIS FM shared the video of Jin's birthday celebration on stage on their Instagram handle. Check out the video here: Also Read - Happy birthday Jin: From Param Sundari to Sadi Gali - Fan edits of BTS' Worldwide Handsome on Bollywood songs will make you pray for his quick visit to India

Also Read - Whoa! BTS' Jin gets his first birthday ad in India; check out this video from Kurla's Phoenix Market City mall

Here's another video of the same: Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS Jin gets pre-birthday surprise from ARMY at LA concert, Vanessa Hudgens says she prefers going braless and more

BTS' Jin turns 29 today considering the international age. BTS members Suga and J-Hope took to the official Twitter handle of BTS and wished their Worldwide Handsome member on his special day today. Min Yoongi dropped a birthday wish saying, "Happy birthday bro! #JinBirthdayCongrats #ItsSuga #ShouldCongratulateInKoreanDate #SincerelyCongrats." Check out his tweet here:

J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok shared a behind the scene video of Jin from The Late Late Show with James Corden wherein the members were waiting for their crosswalk performance. In the video, we see Jin sitting down on the divider before the performance. J-Hope's wish for the Epiphany singer read, "I cannot capture his good looking self on camera Happy Birthday our hyung #OurDecemberAngel #Seokjinah_HappyBirthday #WorldwideHandsomeDay #HopeFilm." Hobi also shared some pictures from his camera roll. He captioned the other tweet saying, "A face that always gives satisfaction #WWH Happy birthday my hyung love you bro!! Let's be healthy!!" Check out J-Hope's birthday tweets for Jin here:

Meanwhile, BTS recently wrapped their four0day concert, Permission To Dance on Stage in LA's Sofi Stadium. BTS is expected to fly back to South Korea soon. The septet recently dropped a hint about a concert in March 2022 in Seoul. ARMY across the globe is celebrating Worldwide Handsome Jin's birthday today.