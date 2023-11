BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, RM and Taehyung will soon enlist in the military. It seems Jungkook and Jimin will be at the base where Jin is the instructor. No details are out on where RM is being enlisted. However, Dispatch and some Korean news outlets have made a very interesting revelation. It seems Kim Taehyung aka BTS V has applied for the Special Mission Unit of the military. It is the one under the Capital Defense Command which is directly under the President of South Korea. You need to undergo rigorous training to be selected for that unit. They apparently only take candidates with high IQ and intelligence. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V sends desi ARMY into a tizzy as he grooves to Punjabi beats; Jimin, Yeontan steal hearts

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung ready for tough tasks

It seems BTS V aka Kim Taehyung will have to learn things like rappelling and parkour for the special forces. These forces are the ones who are responsible in cases of a terrorist attack. ARMY is proud and flabbergasted that he chose such a tough assignment. It seems RM and Kim Taehyung will be going to the Nonsan Training Centre on the 11th of December. They will get the basic five weeks training over there. Later, they will be deployed to their units. Jungkook, Jimin and Jin are all in the infantry which is more about ground level combat. But the elite forces work in a secretive manner. This is how ARMY reacted to this news...

Wow, Taehyung always impresses me w/his choices. A special man that needs to be in a Special Mission Unit, a highly secretive and elite military special operations forces. My deepest respect for him. His parents must be so proud of him. Now, I can be relaxed and will wait for him — Purpleꪜ♡ (@KClovesTae) November 30, 2023

[Exclusive] According to Dispatch, Taehyung will be heading to Nonsan Training Center on the 11th. He has applied to the Army Capital Defense Command's special mission unit. RM also goes to Nonsan on the same day. They will complete basic military training and be deployed to… pic.twitter.com/z57hFdshzk — Taehyung Naver || 네이버 김태형 (@naver_taehyung) November 30, 2023

Kim Taehyung's applied for Special Mission Unit at Capital Defence Command,one of the most dangerous,the only command among the commands belonging to the Republic of Korea Armed Forces under the direct command system of the President#KimTaehyung #BTSV #V #Taehyung #방탄소년단뷔 pic.twitter.com/9ytqUBJG6N — BTS V HOTRENDS (@v_hotrends) November 30, 2023

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung just released an album LayOver. It is very different in its sound and vibe. He also did a couple of music concerts. BTS fans will now wait patiently till Jin comes back.