BTS has lost its direction? Leader RM makes shocking revelation after band announces indefinite hiatus

BTS' fame is such that there is no doubt that the K-Pop band is by far not only one of the most popular music groups in today's time, but also among the most iconic of all time, with Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM (those are the BTS members for the uninitiated) enjoying fame, fans and impact that cuts across every ethnic, cultural and geographical demographic known to us. So, it comes as no surprise that ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as) can't get enough of BTS and make it a point to keep up to date with every little development about the group. Here's an update though from BTS FESTA 2022 that no BTS fan may want to read.

BTS leader RM opens up about hiatus post FESTA 2022

While BTS FESTA 2022 lived up to its billing, it proved to be a bittersweet experience for ARMY as the K-Pop band announced that it's going on an indefinite hiatus after the event, emphasising that though they're not disbanding, they need to focus on themselves and their solo career. Opening up about their break in a message to the fans, BTS leader RM said, "For me, it was like BTS was within my grasp till ON and Dynamite. But after Butter and Permission To Dance, I didn't know what kind of group we were anymore."

BTS' RM feels the group has 'lost its direction'

"Whenever I write lyrics, it was important for me to give out a message, but that was gone now. I don't know what kind of story we should tell now. I kept feeling trapped within myself and tried shrugging it off, and take time off, but kept postponing as something or the other kept coming up for BTS, the world wouldn't let me. We've lost our direction, and I just want to take some time to think. I'm afraid that I'm not living up to fans' expectations. I'm also afraid that I had begun speaking for the group, just because I was more fluent in English, and it made me more guilty," added the singer-songwriter.