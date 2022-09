BTS V and Blackpink's Jennie Kim's alleged dating saga has turned into a massive invasion of privacy issue now. Almost every day, new pics are coming from what is supposed to be the iCloud of Jennie Kim's phone. The original account Gurumiharibo allegedly said that big people had contacted him and he would not be leaking any more pics. But again 2-3 new pics are out. In one of them we can see Kim Taehyung aka BTS V lounging in a couch at Jennie Kim's home. Her pet is besides him. While it is unconfirmed if they are dating or not but it could be that they are friends. After all, Jennie Kim and Kim Taehyung have a number of common friends. Also Read - BTS: Fans furious over BLACKPINK's Jennie's privacy being invaded after Kim Taehyung dating rumours; BLINKS and ARMY come together to slam the incident

Now, one pic has made its way on social media where we can see a family on a sailing trip. There is a dog in the pic that looks a bit like Yeontan. Some are claiming that it is a pic of his father and sister. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has always been very protective about his family, especially his younger siblings. No one has come forward and verified that the pics are indeed of Kim Taehyung's family. Also Read - BTS: Amidst Kim Taehyung-Jennie dating rumours, the fomer's dad makes a public appearance as he picks up an award for his son [Report]

BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG@BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt seeing someone who values his family and privacy the most being breached and disrespected like this is honestly so heartbreaking. how long do we need to send you emails to take immediate actions for your OWN artist. — Jo?ThV/ Solo Era KTH (@lovsKimTae) September 2, 2022

Taehyung has protected his and family's privacy sm, that we hardly got to see their faces. And he has always urged his fans to respect it too. and you all believing edits — ? (@maindoIls) September 2, 2022

The issue seems to be getting out of hand here especially with how these pics are doing the rounds on social media claiming to be actual pics of BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V and Blackpink's Jennie Kim. Let us see if an official statement comes out soon from either of the parties or involved celebs themselves. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie Kim finally get protection from 'leaked pictures'? No more private moments will be out? Check deets