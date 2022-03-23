BTS Heardle: This new game tests ARMY's knowledge about the lyrics of the Bangton Boys songs

Fans of South Korean boy band BTS are in for a challenge as they will now get to test their knowledge about the lyrics of the songs by the Bangton Boys. A new interactive game called BTS Heardle has surfaced online that asks for players to guess a song by the septet in 7 attempts. Also Read - BTS: Rolling Stone calls Jungkook a 'young genius polymath'; ARMY reacts

A fan account @BTSChartData has given the ARMY a chance to prove how well do they know their favourite boy band songs. The game BTS Heardle offers hints for each guess. The website shows the songs lyrics in both Korean and its English translation. This will help fans across the globe to participate and test their knowledge. "After the first guess, you can start listening to the snippet," read the rule on the free website created for BTS ARMY.

BTS is globally one of most popular boy bands, whose members are RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and JungKook (Jeon Jungkook). The K-Pop group debuted on June 12, 2013 with their album 2 Cool 4 Skool. Originally a hip-hop group, their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres. On the completion of 3,000 days, fans had made the hashtag Love You 3000 trend, a reference to the famous Avengers Endgame dialogue.

Last year, BTS were officially the members of the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame after breaking 23 records in 2021. Among the records celebrated by Guinness are: most streamed group on Spotify (16.3 billion), most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours ('Butter', 11.04 million), most Twitter engagements for a music group, most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube (for 'Butter', 3.9 million, which replaced their previous record for 'Dynamite'), most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's digital song sales chart ('Dynamite', 18 weeks), most streamed track on Spotify in first 24 hours ('Butter'), most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours ('Butter', 108,200,000 times), most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert (756,000), most followed music group on Instagram, and most Nickelodeon Kids Choice awards won by a music group, according to Billboard.com.