BTS: Here's all you need to know about the new episodes of Run BTS

BTS have a massive fan following and we have a great news for their fans. Yes, Weverse announced the comeback of the most loved variety show, Run BTS today. A video of Jimin posing with a peace sign, smiling widely was released where he is seen wearing an apron, a glove, and a mouth shield. BTS make sure that they keep their fans entertained all the time. After Muster SOWOOZOO, which has its final day today, there was nothing left but BTS cannot disappoint their ARMY and hence we saw Weverse releasing a new episode still of Run BTS, announcing the comeback of the King of Variety Show. The episode will be premiering on June 15, 9 PM KST. We will get a new episode every Tuesday.

Ever since this announcement was made, BTS ARMY could not keep calm and RUN BTS IS BACK started trending on Twitter. Some people called this comeback a serotonin booster while some call it weekly vitamin and healing time. The show is BTS' exclusive show and it began in 2015. Until now, 141 episodes have aired. Run BTS will air in India on June 15, 5:30 PM IST on BTS' VLive and Weverse accounts.

Run BTS is back on Tuesday June 15 at 9 pm KST! Looks like it’s a cooking episode ? @BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/2U6QUunNxy — bora ? (@modooborahae) June 14, 2021

Recently, South Korean MP Ryu Ho-jeong had shared a photo of a tattooed Jungkook with an aim to make a strong point for a proposed bill in parliament directed at relaxing Korea's strict tattoo laws. As per South Korean law, tattoos, while not illegal, are categorised as a medial procedure and can only be performed by a qualified doctor. Accordingly, most Korean celebrities prefer concealing their tats while making television, stage and film appearances and even network and movie producers advise them the same. Sharing the tattooed image of Jungkook, MP Ryu Ho-jeong wrote on Twitter: "Have you seen your favourite celebrities covered in bandages on their bodies? This hideous sight is the result of television stations' regulations on tattoos."

No sooner had she posted the tweet, than ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as) was up in arms, criticising her for dragging Jungkook into her political agenda without his permission, regardless how positive it may be, and despite her never claiming to have Jungkook's support. Reacting to the backlash, Ryu Ho-jeong quickly responded with anotehr tweet that read: “I’d like to apologise if anyone is offended,” but did not delete the the BTS member's pictures from her account.