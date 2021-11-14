BTS: Here's how Kim Taehyung's grandfather had the last say in naming his grandson

BTS members real names have fascinated ARMY as much as their stage names. Fans have done enough research to find out what their real names mean. Kim Taehyung goes by the stage name of V. In the latest edition of In The Soop 2, he said that his dad and grandfather had a long debate on his name. His father wanted the name Kim Dowoo for his first born. However, his grandfather was insistent on Kim Taehyung and he won at the end. When he heard the name Dowoo, RM said the English version would be Dough. BTS V said it would sound funny like pizza dough. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on 'Bheekh' comment, BTS JinKook's dance gets Sunny Leone's Baby Doll spin, SS Rajamouli to reunite Mahesh-Samantha and more

Some ARMYs have shared on varied platforms that Kim Taehyung's grandfather was a naming master. In Korea, it is a person consulted for christening a child. It seems Taehyung once said that Taehyung means one whose all wishes will come true and someone who will attain his dreams despite all the hurdles. He also made that revelation about his grandfather. A lot of factors are taken into consideration before naming the child. Surely, he made a wise choice as Taehyung has surged ahead in life despite his humble background. It seems Jimin and Jungkook have also been named by their grandfathers. Doesn't that sound a bit desi?

Kim Taehyung was the victim of dating rumours some days back, but shut people down in his own style. BTS is all set to perform in Los Angeles at the PTD Concert in the last week of November and first week of December. They will also be performing at the AMAs with Megan Thee Stallion on the Butter Remix. The septet is practising hard. BTS In The Soop 2 ended this week. The band has announced a long break from Run BTS! The year 2021 was a super busy one with songs like Butter, Permission To Dance and My Universe.