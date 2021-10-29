BTS: Here's what V aka Kim Taehyung adds to his fitness routine to gain muscles and maintain body weight

When it comes to taking care of themselves, BTS members are quite focused about their health, fitness routine and diet plans. As they move across cities and countries to perform at concerts and various events, it becomes important for the Bangton Boy to stay in shape and be energetic all the time. So without much ado, let's take a look at how BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V adds to his fitness routine to gain muscles and maintain his body weight. Also Read - BTS ARMY trends 'HYBE RESPECT JIMIN' over controversial anti-Jimin nickname in a new video

As we all know that the K-Pop band members are very particular about their dance choreography. So working out becomes more of a lifestyle than any leisure activity. It indeed gets difficult to maintain timely eating habits. But Kim Taehyung seems to have gotten quite a hold of it. He pays close attention to his fitness and diet.

There's isn't a day when the BTS members do not train. They work very hard to stay fit and young. And to achieve their desired goals, V adds cardio workouts to maintain a healthy weight. Kim Taehyung along with other BTS members dance almost 5-6 days a week for about 2-3 hours to keep their health in check. Fans had gone gaga over V's workout video wherein he was seen doing lateral delt fly and shoulder fly.

Meanwhile, BTS recently delivered a message of hope to its global fans during an online concert livestreamed from an empty stadium in Seoul to prevent the spread of Covid-19. It was the group's first global online concert in about a year since the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E in October last year.

The group did not miss its global hit songs, such as Dynamite, which earned it the first No. 1 on the Billboard main singles chart for a K-pop act, and its other Hot 100 chart toppers, including Life Goes On and Butter. There was no individual performance from the beginning through the end, with the group singing and dancing all together.

Following the online event, BTS will have its first in-person concerts in Los Angeles in two years next month. BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - LA will be held at SoFi Stadium on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2, with all tickets already sold out.