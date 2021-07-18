BTS: Here's what we know about the makeup products the K-pop stars like to use

BTS has a crazy fan following in India and all around the world. People want to know every detail of the K-Pop band. The boy band members are known for their unique dressing styles and looks. We have also seen them sport makeup looks for some of their videos. Usually, the boys go for natural makeup looks, especially when live-streaming with fans or during RUN BTS episodes. As per Teen Vogue, BTS members have also sported several different lip tints since their debut. Earlier, in some pictures Jungkook was seen using Bobbi Brown’s Extra Lip Tint in Bare Pink, while another showed a makeup artist applying Vaseline Lip Therapy Tinted Lip Balm Mini. In another picture, we see a makeup artist applying Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage iconic concealer to Jungkook. Also Read - BTS: Jimin fans trend CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN as the 'It-boy' of K-Pop breaks his own record — read tweets

Fans have noticed that Jungkook used products from Bath & Body Works. These BTS members also have some special skincare routines. In an interview with Allure, J-Hope said, "In the morning, I use toner and face cream. At night, the steps are toner, essence, acne care, lotion, cream." Jin said, "I love sheet masks. I try to put them on whenever I feel my skin is dry and exposed too much to the sun. They help me make up for lost moisture and brighten my skin." Well, this sounds interesting, isn't it? Talking about the BTS songs, K-pop band released their third English song - Permission To Dance recently and as expected, it has met with a huge success.

The song is cowritten by Ed Sheeran and it is BTS' second collaboration with him after Make It Right. But the BTS recently made a shocking confession that despite collaborating with him twice, BTS has never met the Shape of You singer. The septet recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's show and performed on their newly released song Permission To Dance and made this shocking revelation.