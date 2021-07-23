BTS: Here's why Kim Taehyung once bawled his eyes out after a concert in Los Angeles

BTS' Kim Taehyung aka is known as the visual king and his dreamy vocals can make anyone swoon over him. But he is also an emotional person. After all, BTS are human! We have seen them shed a tear or two after concerts. Fans still remember how the whole group was super emotional after ARMY sang Forever Young at Wembley. In 2019, Kim Taehyung revealed how he wept for the whole night after a performance in Los Angeles. BTS had gone to perform at the Rose Bowl. As we know, it is one of the most iconic venues in the US. The stadium was sold out in minutes as they performed before a packed audience of 90K. But they did a gig for a crowd of 1,13,000. Also Read - BTS: ARMY demands military service exemption for Bangtan Boys; K-pop band comes up with a heart-winning reply

Kim Taehyung told the Japanese magazine, Anan, "That sensation can't be understood without standing on that stage. But because of that performance, all my pressures and worries were blown away." This was during the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour in 2019. They had performed in the US and in Brazil in South America. He told the magazine, "The emotions, fervour and passion of Armys completely surpassed my imagination." Kim Taehyung/V was extremely overwhelmed. He spent the whole night crying alone on his hotel bed. He told Anan, "I received it all and went back to the hotel, and cried alone on my bed that night. I've never cried that many happy tears as I did that night. I fell asleep though, so my eyes were swelling when I woke up!"

Kim Taehyung aka V is also successful for his solo songs like Stigma, Singularity, Winter Bear and Sweet Night. He is one to the top soloists from Korea. His recent photoshoots have also impressed the modelling fraternity and brands love his presence. But V is also a very emotional guy. Over the years, he has learnt to manage his emotions better like all the others.