BTS: Here's why SUGA's birthday celebration pic of pet Holy made an ARMY girl shed happy tears

BTS member SUGA created a meltdown amongst fans when he shared a picture of his pet Holy/Holly on her birthday. The brown poodle got quite a birthday bash from his owner, BTS rapper and music producer Min Yoongi aka SUGA. Fans gushed over how SUGA set a table for the birthday bash of his beloved pet complete with a huge piece of cake, wine bottle and a teddy bear. Wearing a birthday cap, Holly truly looked like the most loved member of the Min household. But there was one little detail that made an ARMY fan girl shed tears of joy.

We can see a Holy placard that was placed at the table. It is made of crochet. It seems an ARMY fangirl gifted it to the father of SUGA aka Min Yoongi. The fact that they kept it safely and in such good condition made her tear up. Fans also pointed out how some gifts like cushions are placed in the studio of SUGA aka Min Yoongi. He is someone who truly cherishes such gestures. Well, all members of BTS love, adore and respect ARMY to bits. Though SUGA is not as expressive, everyone knows that he has a caring heart.

OP said they made the HOLY crochet and gave it to Yoongi's father in 2017 and he kept it until now omg ?? pic.twitter.com/XKRQqeMoa3 — ᴀᴇ ִֶָ? (@_instaekook) May 7, 2022

Hold tf up, is it true that it's an ARMY who made the HOLY crochet thing back in 2017 ?? ? pic.twitter.com/54fqKTKDLe — Zy⁷ᴾᴿᴼᴼᶠ⁰⁶¹⁰ D-34 (@Zyna130613) May 7, 2022

정말...손이 호달달 떨리고....정신이 하나도 없네요.... 2017년 윤기네 아버님께 전달드렸던 홀리 명판 ㅠㅠㅠㅠ 인스타에서 만나뵈었습니다 ㅠㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/PdDMX0bR9o — ?셰리? (@pengmichelle) May 7, 2022

Though much is not known about SUGA's parents, the fan girl did manage to give the plaque to his dad. Min Yoongi aka SUGA spoke on his birthday about how his parents stay with him at times. The BTS boys are making a comeback with Proof on June 10, 2022. His collab That That with PSY has crossed 100 million views on YouTube in a week.