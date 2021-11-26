The Grammy Nominations were announced a couple of days ago. And BTS has been nominated in the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance. The Bangtan Boys that is RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were shooting for The Late Late Show with James Corden when the nominations were announced. The boys watched the nominations on the sets in costumes from their crosswalk performance. A Bangtan Bomb video of the same has been dropped on the Bangtan TV channel. BTS look super cool all dressed up. They hear that they have been nominated in the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance feel overwhelmed. They are treated with champagne on the sets. Also Read - Single bite of BTS member Jungkook's meal is so expensive that it can help you rent a 2BHK in Mumbai's most expensive location

Jimin asks whether they were nominated in the same category the last time too. RM aka Kim Namjoon, BTS' leader affirms the same. Hobi aka Jung Hoseok, who is always in the spirits to celebrate did his little dance after seeing the nomination. Suga aka Min Yoongi, the wise cat acknowledged their fellow nominees and said, "But the contenders are too strong." They notice that Coldplay, the British pop band and their friends are also nominated in the same category. Coldplay has been nominated for Higher Power whereas BTS is nominated for Billboard Chartbuster Butter.

Later, we see RM saying, "We are in trouble right now, we're up against Coldplay's "Higher Power". RM playfully add, "Hey Chris, we're rivals right now." And the boys share a chuckle. Jimin adds, "Yesterday's friend is today's rival," and the boys joke around about it. Watch the video here:

Alongside BTS and Coldplay, other nominees for Grammy's Best Pop Duo/Group performance include Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga for I Get A Kick Out Of You, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for Lonely, and Doja Cat Ft. SZA for Kiss Me More.